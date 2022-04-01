Inside the Transformed Giorgio Armani L.A. Flagship Store on Rodeo

The store’s glass facade with a new palm tree design that “creates a shadow effect during the day and a graphic-style silhouette at night,” says Giorgio Armani.

Giorgio Armani’s flagship L.A. store at 436 North Rodeo Drive opened back in 1988, and it has changed little since then, a testament to the timeless aesthetic of the legendary Italian designer. But even a classic can enjoy a makeover. On March 26, the day before the Oscars, the luxury brand celebrated the reopening of a completely reimagined Beverly Hills boutique with a party attended by longtime friend of the house Nicole Kidman and hosted by the designer’s niece Roberta Armani.

Visitors now encounter a facade emblazoned with stencil-like imagery of two giant palm trees, which Armani tells THR is one of his favorite design elements because they “establish a strong link between the architecture of the space and the surrounding environment. Palm trees are the emblem of Los Angeles.”

Inside the store Courtesy of Beppe Raso

Inside, the designer worked with a team of in-house architects to reimagine the space, bringing in more natural light and cladding walls in silk fabrics from the Armani/Casa collection. Other elements, adds Armani, include “floors in marble and onyx with warm and refined elements, like the eucalyptus hue profiling the furnishings, and platinum-colored metal fixtures.”

A beaded vest ($8,900) and gloves ($995) from the boutique-exclusive eveningwear collection in the brand’s signature “Armani Gold,” a neutral metallic tone. Courtesy of Brand

The luxury brand — which made all of Meryl Streep’s suits for Don’t Look Up — has added a special room dedicated to made-to-order clothing for women, the first of its kind in an Armani boutique. It also is rolling out capsule collections of eveningwear for men and women that are exclusive to the boutique and on view through the end of April.

Notes Armani, who presciently began dressing celebrities at the Oscars in 1992 (among them Jodie Foster), “The new boutique is a further sign of the strong ties that bind us to Beverly Hills.”

Nicole Kidman at the opening party March 26 Courtesy of Brand

