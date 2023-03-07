New and Vintage Armani Gets a Spotlight at Brand Pop-Up at L.A.’s Just One Eye

The Sycamore District is one of L.A.’s chicest and buzziest mini-neighborhoods, known for its hot restaurants (Gigi’s, Mr. T), bakeries and cafés (Tartine, Sightglass), art galleries (Jeffrey Deitch), and beauty, fitness and wellness spots (Pause, Formula Fig and Heimat).

Now the area has caught the attention of Italian luxury powerhouse Giorgio Armani, which has opened a pop-up in Just One Eye, an independent fashion and design boutique located on Sycamore Avenue.

The shop-within-shop — titled Giorgio Armani for Just One Eye and running through Saturday, March 11 — features a selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories from the Spring-Summer 2023 collection, curated by Just One Eye founder Paola Russo. This new Giorgio Armani collection focuses on a long silhouette and is highlighted by jackets, skirts, trousers and duster coats fashioned to feel as weightless as possible, in colors from golden neutrals to ink blue purple and sand.

The special pop-up also includes a number of vintage Giorgio Armani looks from the 1990s to the early 2000s that were drawn from the house archives.

“I am excited to partner with Giorgio Armani. As a pioneer in creating beauty and sharing this with the world for many years, Mr. Armani has inspired me and my Italian roots for as long as I can remember. Working closely with my partnership director, Renato, my Just One Eye family, and the Giorgio Armani team on this kick-off is a collaboration that is very special to us,” said Russo (who opened the shop in 2012) in a statement.

On Thursday night, March, 2, Armani and Just One Eye celebrated the launch with a cocktail party at the boutique. Among the attendees were actors Dominique Fishback, Madeline Brewer, Ginnifer Goodwin, Alice Eve, Mamie Gummer, Kendrick Sampson, Mason Gooding, Zoë Chao, Lewis Tan and TikTok style influencer Albert Muzquiz, all wearing Armani.

Alice Eve, wearing Armani, and Shamier Anderson at the Giorgio Armani for Just One Eye party in Los Angeles Giorgio Armani

The Hollywood Reporter chatted with Bruiser and John Wick 4 actor Shamier Anderson, who said he had just come from a talk show appearance. Also making the scene were Andre 3000, filmmaker Victoria Mahoney (The Old Guard 2), The White Lotus‘ Jon Gries and Simone Bent Garity.

Next up for Armani during Oscar Week is a party on Saturday at its Rodeo Drive store that will celebrate Michelle Yeoh. Last year’s event was a fete for Nicole Kidman, who wore Giorgio Armani Privé the next day to the Oscars. Perhaps this party is a sign that Yeoh will be wearing Armani as well on Oscar day this year?