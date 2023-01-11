Golden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion Details

As the first televised awards show of 2023, expectations were high for Tuesday night’s Golden Globes — not only for who would take home the trophies and how the broadcast might fare after last year’s absence, but also how style might play a role on the red carpet, especially as it was predicted that rain might dampen the festivities at the Beverly Hilton. The verdict? The skies stayed clear, and Globes fashion is back with a splash.

The ladies of Hollywood embraced both colors and metallics in gowns trimmed with romantic beading and ruffles, while the industry’s leading men wore beautifully fitted tuxes trimmed with unique details. Among the night’s trends: gowns in pink, a sign that Barbiecore continues its dominance, and at the opposite end of the spectrum, a wealth of gowns in dramatic black. Here are some of the night’s best looks:

Julia Garner in Gucci

Julia Garner Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Ozark star and Golden Globe winner was one of several women wearing pink on the Golden Globes gray carpet — her tiered dress with spiraling ruffles and crystal-embroidered edging is a custom design by Gucci, while her diamond jewelry is by De Beers.

Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture

Margot Robbie Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

A best actress nominee for Babylon, Margot Robbie wore a head-to-toe look by Chanel, starting with a custom dress in pale pink Chantilly lace and silk tulle embellished with sequins, bugle beads and feathers, which required more than 750 hours of handcraft and was inspired by a look from the French house’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 haute-couture collection, paired with Chanel Fine Jewelry and Chanel shoes.

Domnhall Gleeson in Giorgio Armani

Domhnall Gleeson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nominated for The Patient, Domhnall Gleeson wore a classic Giorgio Armani tuxedo in midnight blue with one-button peak lapel styling, a classic white evening shirt and a bow tie.

Lily James in Atelier Versace

Lily James Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For nominee Lily James’ Globes night, roughly 75 yards of fire red silk faille fabric were required to craft this midriff-baring gown and overskirt by Atelier Versace, which was paired with jewelry by Harry Winston.

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland

Angela Bassett Frazer Harrison/WireImage

A Golden Globe best supporting actress winner Tuesday night for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett wore a custom Pamella Roland halter gown embellished with silver sequins and a cascading crystal back detail, inspired by a look from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection, and paired with Chopard jewels.

Natasha Lyonne in Givenchy

Natasha Lyonne Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Russian Doll co-creator and star Natasha Lyonne wore a sleek black Givenchy gown and gloves with jewels by David Webb.

Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang Haute

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A best television actress nominee for The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco wore a custom lavender silk chiffon gown by Vera Wang Haute, with jewelry by Rahaminov Diamonds and Norman Silverman.

Jenna Ortega in Gucci

Jenna Ortega Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Wednesday star wore a pleated Gucci gown with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Letitia Wright in Prada

Letitia Wright Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright wore a watercolor-inspired gown by Prada with Bulgari jewels.

Michelle Williams in Gucci

Michelle Williams Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Nominated for best actress, motion picture drama, for The Fabelmans, Michelle Williams wore a one-shoulder, pleated-ruffle gown with silver edging and platform sandals, both by Gucci, with jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Andrew Garfield in Zegna

Andrew Garfield Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nominee Andrew Garfield wore a nutmeg-hued suit with black shirt by Zegna, paired with jewelry by David Yurman and an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra timepiece.

Austin Butler in Gucci

Austin Butler Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A Golden Globe winner Tuesday night for his performance in Elvis, Austin Butler wore a double-breasted three-piece tuxedo with satin lapels, white evening shirt, black satin bow tie and ankle boots, all by Gucci. Butler paired the look with jewelry by Cartier.

Michelle Yeoh in Armani Privé

Michelle Yeoh Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The best actress winner for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh wore a midnight blue strapless gown embroidered with gradient-effect crystals and sequins by Armani Privé.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

Billy Porter Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While accepting his Carol Burnett Award, Ryan Murphy offered the backstory on Billy Porter’s custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown: “Bill Porter has changed our perceptions by changing fashion,” Murphy said. “He did this, he’s the one who ushered in this new movement [in menswear] by wearing a black velvet tuxedo gown on the Oscars red carpet [in 2019]. I asked him to wear that outfit tonight, and he said, ‘Bitch, it’s in a museum.’ But he whipped up this fuchsia replica for me, and I love it and I love him.” Porter’s red velvet tuxedo gown worn at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes is indeed inspired by the 2019 look also designed by Siriano; that gown was featured at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum in 2022 in the exhibition, Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear.

Donald Glover in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello

Donald Glover Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On the Golden Globes carpet, Donald Glover said he loved the comfortable vibe of his look from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello, which reminded him of pajamas: “I just want to sit back and relax,” he added of the ensemble, which consisted of a straight shoulder double-breasted tuxedo jacket, satin wrap robe and white construction flare pants.

Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta

Jessica Chastain Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain’s crystal-beaded Oscar de la Renta gown evokes thoughts of a glamorous spider web; on Instagram, stylist Elizabeth Stewart gave a shoutout to Orsolina Garcia, the woman who tailored the dress “after our last-minute noon fitting!” Chastain paired the gown with jewels by Gucci and Casadei shoes.

Jean Smart in Tadashi Shoji

Jean Smart Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Always a red-carpet favorite, best television actress nominee Jean Smart wore a beautifully tailored tuxedo gown by Tadashi Shoji, paired with jewels by Fred Leighton.

Bailey Bass in Dior

Bailey Bass Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Bailey Bass wore a gold silk brocade dress from Dior’s spring/summer 2023 collection, paired with jewels by Dior Joaillerie.

Jennifer Coolidge in Dolce & Gabbana

Jennifer Coolidge Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Golden Globe best supporting actress winner for her highly touted turn in White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge wore a custom off-the-shoulder gown embellished with sequins and Swarovski crystals by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Follies black satin pumps.

Jeremy Pope in Dolce & Gabbana

Jeremy Pope Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A best actor nominee for The Inspection, Jeremy Pope wore a custom three-piece black leather suit featuring a jacket with a gathered waist and sculpted peplum, paired with black boots with silver stud detailing, all by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with jewelry by Cartier.

Selena Gomez in Valentino

Selena Gomez Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A best television actress nominee for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez wore a strapless gown with high slit and voluminous sleeves, from Valentino’s fall/winter 2022/2023 haute-couture “The Beginning” collection, paired with diamond jewels by De Beers and Christian Louboutin platform sandals.

Sebastian Stan in Lanvin

Sebastian Stan Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images

A best actor nominee for Pam & Tommy, Sebastian Stan wore a black wool double-breasted tuxedo with a white cotton and silk shirt from Lanvin’s fall/winter 2022 collection, paired with Manolo Blahnik’s Barnaby shoes and TAG Heuer’s Carrera Date watch.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Balmain

Michaela Jae Rodriguez FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The first trans woman to win a Golden Globe when she captured the 2022 best television actress trophy for Pose, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wore a cobalt silk gown by Balmain: “I wanted to give water butterfly today,” she told Laverne Cox on the carpet. Rodriguez paired the dress with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate gold pointed-toe pumps and jewels by Pomellato.