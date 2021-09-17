Gong Li Joins House of Cartier as Global Ambassador

Gong Li has joined the Cartier family.

The international star has been named a global ambassador for Cartier’s high jewelry collections. In the role, Gong will collaborate with the house on various events and appearances, joining fellow ambassadors like Lily Collins, who serves as the global ambassador for Clash [Un]limited, and Ella Balinska, Panthère de Cartier global ambassador.

In a statement regarding the appointment, Gong said she is honored to hold the title as she looks forward “to creating moments of magic” with the brand. “As a renowned jewelry and watch maison, Cartier has enthralled the world with its creations for nearly 175 years. With its curiosity, eye for beauty and sense of style, the maison has never ceased to explore the possibilities of creativity — this is the Cartier way, and it is also my philosophy.”

Arnaud Carrez, senior vp and chief marketing officer for Cartier International, says he’s thrilled to continue a relationship with Gong. “Her talent and determination have led to memorable works of cinema; her passion and free-spirited attitude strongly echo Cartier’s core values; she is an amazingly inspiring role model for all women in the world, across all generations,” he said.

Gong, a Chinese superstar, has been seen on screen in such films as Red Sorghum, Raise the Red Lantern, The Story of Qiu Ju, Farewell My Concubine, Memoirs of a Geisha, Curse of the Golden Flower, Miami Vice and Hannibal Rising. After a quieter period with some lesser-known projects, she re-emerged in 2019 with Saturday Fiction followed by Leap and the Disney blockbuster remake of Mulan.

In addition to her more than 50 acting prizes, Gong has served on the jury at international festivals like the Cannes Film Festival, the Berlin Film Festival, the Venice International Film Festival, the Tokyo International Film Festival, the Shanghai International Film Festival and the Beijing International Film Festival.

The news from Cartier comes on the heels of the launch of its Clash [Un]limited collection, a campaign that included an elegant dinner and launch party in West Hollywood.