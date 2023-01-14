Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Tom Ford Will Co-Chair the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in L.A. During Oscar Week

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards are coming to L.A. for Oscar Week.

Previously held in Milan, the stylish awards event — which honors environmental and social sustainability in the fashion world and entertainment industry — will be held in Los Angeles on March 8. The night will be co-chaired by a starry quintet of names: Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Simu Liu, designer and director Tom Ford and model Quannah Chasinghorse, who will head up the evening.

“Fashion can and should be a lifeline,” said Livia Firth, the force behind the Green Carpet Awards and the founder of sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, in a statement. “Sustainability solutions are intersectional solutions, and we all need to come together and forge strong paths with human and ecological justice center stage. The GCFA will showcase just that — the level of commitment and focus we all need to mirror, pulling together two powerful, interconnected industries to step up for collective transformation.”

Eco-advocate Firth founded the Green Carpet Challenge in 2010 — in which celebrities make sustainable choices on the red carpet — and launched the Green Carpet Awards in 2017. Late last year, Firth and Eco-Age also debuted the GCC Style Handbook, a guide for celebrities and fashion stylists in navigating ways to be environmentally friendly and inspire fans to make conscious choices as well.

In 2012, Davis took part in the Green Carpet Challenge wearing a Giorgio Armani gown made from recycled soda cans, and Blanchett is a standard bearer of the rewear movement, opting to wear previously donned dresses on red carpets rather than newly made outfits. Ford’s sustainability efforts include his Tom Ford Ocean Plastic watch.

Added Firth of the upcoming awards event, “This is not a celebration of an industry with the power to distract. Rather, it’s the recognition of an industry that needs to leverage its power for people and planet. Fashion is a full spectrum industry, touching billions of lives across the globe and reliant on a healthy biosphere. We must use that reach and power to bring purposeful change.”

Set and production designer Stefan Beckman will be the creative director of the awards, which also boast a board that includes model agency pioneer Bethann Hardison, model Amber Valletta, designer Christopher Bevans and Vogue sustainability editor Tonne Goodman. Partners and supporters of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards include L’Oréal, Farfetch, Candiani Denim and the 1 Hotel West Hollywood.