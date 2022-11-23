Gucci Shake-Up: Alessandro Michele Steps Down as Creative Director

One of the most notable luxury fashion brands is getting a shake-up.

Alessandro Michele, who has been the creative director of Gucci since 2015, is stepping down, the Italian fashion house revealed on Wednesday.

While the brand did not give a reason for the move, the Rome-born designer said in a statement: “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have.”

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, and Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci, both expressed their gratitude for Michele’s time with the brand.

“I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet Alessandro at the end of 2014, since then we have had the pleasure to work closely together as Gucci has charted its successful path over these last eight years. I would like to thank him for his 20 years of commitment to Gucci and for his vision, devotion and unconditional love for this unique house during his tenure as creative director,” Bizzarri said in his own statement.

Michele had been with Gucci since 2002, starting in the design office and helping the creative department. During his time as creative director, he styled many celebrities, including a memorable moment at the 2019 Met Gala, where Jared Leto and the creative director wore matching looks. More recently, Michele’s Gucci show at 2022 Milan fashion week drew attention on social media after 68 pairs of identical twins dressed in matching looks walked the runway.

Michele also thanked and praised the Gucci family, saying, “today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than 20 years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion. During this long period Gucci has been my home, my adopted family. To this extended family, to all the individuals who have looked after and supported it, I send my most sincere thanks, my biggest and most heartfelt embrace. Together with them I have wished, dreamed, imagined. Without them, none of what I have built would have been possible. To them goes my most sincerest wish: may you continue to cultivate your dreams, the subtle and intangible matter that makes life worth living. May you continue to nourish yourselves with poetic and inclusive imagery, remaining faithful to your values. May you always live by your passions, propelled by the wind of freedom.”

Michele’s replacement has not yet been named.