Sabato De Sarno Named New Creative Director of Gucci

One of the most notable job openings in fashion has officially been filled.

Sabato De Sarno will take on the role of creative director for Gucci, the Italian fashion house revealed on Saturday.

In a statement, the 39-year-old Italian designer said he was honored to accept the position: “I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand.”

Sarno has been in the industry for nearly two decades after beginning his career with Prada in 2005. He later moved to Dolce & Gabbana and then joined Valentino in 2009, where he eventually became the fashion director overseeing men’s and women’s collections.

President and CEO of Gucci, Marco Bizzarri, expressed his excitement for the designer, saying, “Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, he brings with him a vast and relevant experience. I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique legacy, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter, reinforcing the House’s fashion authority while capitalizing on its rich heritage.”

In November, the fashion house announced Alessandro Michele, who had been the creative director of Gucci since 2015, was stepping down. At the time, the brand did not share a reason for the change-up, but Michele said in a statement, “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have.”

Sarno will debut his first runway collection for Gucci at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September.