Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Helps Gucci Mark 10-Year Anniversary of Chime Campaign: “It Invests in Women”

Gucci is ringing the bells to honor a milestone anniversary for its Chime campaign.

Ten years ago today, on June 1, 2013, the house teamed with Beyoncé and Salma Hayek Pinault to found Gucci Chime, an initiative dedicated to advancing gender equality across the globe. In doing so, Gucci hosted The Sound of Change: Live, a concert at Twickenham Stadium in London that featured Beyoncé, Florence Welch, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and more. Since then, Chime has raised $21.5 million for the cause, using the funds to impact the lives of 635,000 girls and women globally through more than 500 projects in 92 countries through 185 non-profit partners, per Gucci.

To honor the anniversary, Gucci drafted the talents of Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a Chime advisory board member, to direct a new video series featuring the likes of Annie Lennox, Halle Bailey, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, Alia Bhatt, Serena Williams, John Legend and Hayek Pinault along with activists as they share what equality means to them. The films will be available to stream on Gucci’s social channels and official YouTube account.

“While there have been some great advances in gender equality since we founded Chime 10 years ago, there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Hayek Pinault. “It has been incredible for me to have the opportunity to meet people around the world and see firsthand the impact the campaign has had on so many lives. I’m overwhelmed and inspired by how many people want to participate in the change, and I feel very hopeful for the future. It’s really a fight worth having, now, more than ever.”

Added Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri: “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Gucci Chime, we reflect on the profound impact and influence the campaign has had on so many lives, through the tireless work and commitment of people around the world who fight for change every day. This is a journey that we embarked on ten years ago, but the work ahead of us is substantial. Today we recommit ourselves to the next decade of progress and positive change.”

Ahead of today’s launch, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Obaid-Chinoy to discuss the impact of having a front row seat to witness conversations about equality, why she joined the Chime advisory board and, of course, a little about that upcoming Star Wars film which she’s directing — a gig that will make her the first woman to direct a Star Wars film.

What are a couple things that subjects talk about and stories they share in the video series that moved you and that you hope can also inspire change in the world to improve gender equality?

When the subjects settled in their chairs and the cameras turned on, one thing became very clear: it didn’t matter who they were and where they came from, they were all passionate about ensuring that they leave a more gender equal world behind. And almost everyone we spoke to was inspired by their mother or daughter.

Florence Welsh spoke about how she challenges societal expectations through music and art, encouraging individuals to embrace their true selves through creativity. I loved her story about taking on a different persona on stage that allowed her to break free from gender stereotypes. Idris Elba spoke about his daughter and how she inspired him and how important it was for us to have honest conversations with our children about the work that lies ahead.

Jaha Dukure brought her daughter to the set because she wants her to see what raising awareness about the harmful practices of female genital mutilation and child marriage looks like. And as I watched her daughter take in everything her mother was saying, I realized just how special that moment was. Jaha told us she wanted her daughter to have the kind of childhood she never had. When Sinead Burke started speaking everyone felt energized. She challenged us to embrace diversity, accessibility and inclusivity for individuals with disabilities, inspiring us to dismantle barriers and create a more inclusive society.

Why did you become a Chime advisory board member and what is key about the work that the group does?

I joined Chime for Change in 2013 because of its mission to promote gender equality and empower women and girls around the world. My career as a social justice filmmaker aligned itself with Chime’s three key pillars of education, health and justice. I have seen firsthand how the money raised through Chime improves the lives of women and strengthens communities.

In my own home country of Pakistan, Chime helped build a girls school. I have seen the work put into key projects in Africa and South America, but what speaks to most is that Chime builds partnerships. It invests in women, not simply with funding, but also with advocacy, enabling them to then further champion other women. [Chime’s] model is unique and so many of the women they have championed now sit on its board. The work they have accomplished over the past decade reminds us of the importance of advocating for those striving to make a difference.

What do you love most about working right now in the Star Wars universe?

One of the things I love most about working in the Star Wars universe right now is the opportunity to contribute to a story that has had a profound impact on countless individuals worldwide. In my own career, I have always gravitated towards projects that hold a mirror to society, reflecting our collective experiences and values. I am drawn to the hero’s journey because I have spent the better part of the last two decades filming men and women who face insurmountable challenges and find courage within themselves to face the adversity head on. That is how I see Rey Skywalker, a strong female Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order.

Are there any other projects you are currently involved with that you would like to highlight?

In my home country of Pakistan, a grant and mentorship program for female filmmakers which I started two years ago, has now expanded to include 20 female filmmakers, and we are funding 10 films, which I hope will lay the seeds for the next generation of story tellers from my part of the world. I am also working on a documentary film for Hulu about the remarkable life of [fashion designer] Diane von Furstenberg, who has the kind of life I hope every woman will have the opportunity to lead. This is the first time she has let cameras into every aspect of her life, and being embedded with her has made us realize that she has indeed led a man’s life in a woman’s body.

Interview edited for length and clarity.