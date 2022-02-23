HAIM Sisters Team to Model Coach Designs for Spring Signature Collection

Sisters and HAIM bandmates Alana, Danielle and Este Haim stepped into the sunlight for photographer Juergen Teller and Coach to star in the brand’s latest campaign for spring.

The trio posed for a series of outdoor shots in New York, while Ma Zhe and Xiao Wen Ju did the same in Shanghai — styled in Coach’s Signature collection including denim ready-to-wear pieces and boots as well as Coach icons including the Rogue, Tabby and Field totes.

The latest campaign offering comes on the heels of a January debut, “That’s My Ride,” that featured Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Wisdom Kaye and Noah Beck, among others. That series was photographed by Tyler Mitchell and both are meant to appeal to a new generation of Coach consumers with remixed Coach icons and signature patterns.

“Spring celebrates the way our house codes can be a platform for personal style and self-expression,” said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. “Our next chapter celebrates Signature, an enduring house symbol reimagined in a language of individuality, ease and optimism that speaks to the attitude of today.”

HAIM’s model moment comes at a busy time for Alana Haim, who earned raves for her feature film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.

Sisters and HAIM band members Este, Danielle and Alana Haim team for Coach’s new Signature collection for spring. Courtesy of Juergen Teller for Coach