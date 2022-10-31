×
Halloween 2022: Most Outrageous Celebrity Costumes

From an opera-singing alien to a blue-coated villain, stars like Janelle Monáe and Kim Kardashian got in the spooky spirit this year to celebrate Halloween.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the annual Casamigos Halloween bash. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The stars have finally caught up with Heidi Klum. For years, the supermodel reigned supreme as the queen of Halloween, thanks to a deep commitment and often intricate costumes. But in 2022, a gaggle of celebrities have given their all with outrageous costumes — including an opera-singing alien (Janelle Monáe), a pair of lovestruck dog devotees from Best in Show (Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies), a blue-hued villain (Kim Kardashian) and iconic singers (Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie; Lori Harvey as Beyoncé). Below are some of this year’s best looks.

Janelle Monáe as Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element

Janelle Monaé as the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland

Kim Kardashian as Mystique from X-Men

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies as Sherri Ann Cabot and Christy Cummings from Best in Show

Cardi B as Marge Simpson from The Simpsons

Lizzo as Miss Piggy

Halle Bailey as Neytiri from Avatar

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White as Vecna and Max Mayfield from Stranger Things

Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story

Diddy as the Joker

Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie

Monica as Caesar War for the Planet of the Apes

Keke Palmer as Rapunzel

Joe Jonas as Flo from Progressive

Lori Harvey as Beyoncé

Addison Rae as Lady Gaga

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes as Sarah, Winifred and Mary from Hocus Pocus

Winnie Harlow as Michael Jackson and Queen Nefertiti in “Remember the Time” music video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Casamigos Halloween party Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28, 2022, in Beverly Hills. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel as Barbies

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel attend the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28, 2022, in Beverly Hills. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Brody Jenner as Dr. Anthony Fauci

Brody Jenner at the Casamigos Halloween party Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski as Mar-a-Lago waiters

Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski check in at Boom Halloween at The Top of the Standard in New York. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Lil Nas X as an alien

Lil Nas X at Shaun Ross’ Alien Superstar Halloween party at Sunset at Edition Loamis Media

Nicki Minaj as Cinderella

Latto as a corpse bride

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Chucky and a corpse bride

