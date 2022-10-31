Halloween 2022: Most Outrageous Celebrity Costumes

- Share this article on Facebook
The stars have finally caught up with Heidi Klum. For years, the supermodel reigned supreme as the queen of Halloween, thanks to a deep commitment and often intricate costumes. But in 2022, a gaggle of celebrities have given their all with outrageous costumes — including an opera-singing alien (Janelle Monáe), a pair of lovestruck dog devotees from Best in Show (Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies), a blue-hued villain (Kim Kardashian) and iconic singers (Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie; Lori Harvey as Beyoncé). Below are some of this year’s best looks.
Janelle Monáe as Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element
Janelle Monaé as the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland
Kim Kardashian as Mystique from X-Men
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies as Sherri Ann Cabot and Christy Cummings from Best in Show
Cardi B as Marge Simpson from The Simpsons
Lizzo as Miss Piggy
Halle Bailey as Neytiri from Avatar
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White as Vecna and Max Mayfield from Stranger Things
Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story
Diddy as the Joker
Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie
Monica as Caesar War for the Planet of the Apes
Keke Palmer as Rapunzel
Joe Jonas as Flo from Progressive
Lori Harvey as Beyoncé
Addison Rae as Lady Gaga
Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes as Sarah, Winifred and Mary from Hocus Pocus
Winnie Harlow as Michael Jackson and Queen Nefertiti in “Remember the Time” music video
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel as Barbies
Brody Jenner as Dr. Anthony Fauci
Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski as Mar-a-Lago waiters
Lil Nas X as an alien
Nicki Minaj as Cinderella
Latto as a corpse bride
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Chucky and a corpse bride
