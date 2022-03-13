‘Hacks’ Star Hannah Einbinder Is Wearing an Armani Tuxedo at Critics Choice Awards (Exclusive Photos)

Carve out a signature style: That’s the advice stylist Kevin Ericson has for clients who are relatively new to the red carpet.

And that’s the plan that he and client Hannah Einbinder have carried out since the actress broke out last year on the critically adored HBO Max show Hacks. Einbinder has alternated between classic gowns, like the stunning pink Prada dress for the 2021 Emmys, and suiting looks, including the women’s tuxedo by Giorgio Armani she’s wearing at today’s Critics Choice Awards.

“It’s an iconic house for a tuxedo,” says Ericson of the actress’ Armani outfit, which is accessorized with a cummerbund, bowtie and vintage Van Cleef & Arpels cufflinks. “The whole thing. It’s just very Hannah.”

“She feels best in a suit,” adds Ericson, who is also dressing Mandy Moore for the awards show and dressed client Judith Light in The Row for the Costume Designers Guild awards earlier this week.

For Einbinder’s Critics Choice outing — where she is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series — Ericson also went for “sky-high patent Christian Louboutin platform heels just to lift her up” while working with hairstylist Brian Fisher and makeup artist Molly Greenwald on a “very classic” overall look.

“This suit slipped right on and made me feel so comfortable and myself. It makes me feel powerful,” Einbinder tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Hannah Einbinder Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Critics Choice still marks one of Einbinder’s first few major red-carpet appearances.

Ericson details that he first connected with the actress when she was just finishing shooting Season one of Hacks. During promotional appearances for the show in 2021, Einbinder was only seen virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah Einbinder before leaving for the Critics Choice Awards. Shelby Goldstein

“She got nominated for an Emmy and it was this kind of crazy moment where she was like, ‘Oh my god. This is happening and I’ve been hiding behind a computer screen the entire time,'” recalls Ericson.

“So coming into this season with her, it’s been interesting to see her evolve,” continues Ericson. “It’s her introducing herself to the red carpet and to fashion. And Hannah and I talk a lot about keeping [her style] as consistent as possible. I think it’s important when actors are starting out not to play too much into crazy hair or makeup and for that matter, it’s important to create a signature. Otherwise, with how many people there are on the red carpet, they just get lost.”

Hannah Einbinder before the Critics Choice Awards. Shelby Goldstein

He notes also that “brands look at that and they want to see consistency.”

Previous outings where Einbinder wore suiting looks include the InStyle Awards (where she wore Fendi), an appearance on Stephen Colbert (in Prada) and the Women in Film Awards (in Max Mara). And just last weekend, Einbinder wore a tie-dye print corduroy suit by Paul Smith, paired with a bolo tie, to the Independent Spirit Awards, a look that Ericson describe as “as very wild, very Indy Spirits and kind of Western. That’s how the bolo tie came up. She’s very adventurous in that way.”

Scroll on for additional photos of Einbinder before she left to attend the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13.

Hannah Einbinder. Shelby Goldstein