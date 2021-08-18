“Luxury Experience” Heimat Gym to Open on Los Angeles’ La Brea Avenue

Heimat — a new gym concept due to open this fall in the hot new Sycamore District near Hollywood — sounds like what would result if SoHo House was crossed with Equinox.

Promising a “luxury experience,” the gym will include a rooftop pool and jacuzzi; an events space and outdoor bar; a restaurant (that will also be open to the public); a state-of-the-art spa; a co-working space; and ongoing cultural programming. “Heimat is a holistic day-to-night concept. It’s fitness, wellness, culinary and culture all under one roof,” says Ed Bell, managing director of Heimat. “It’s presenting a harmonious and reimagined way to work out and live well.”

Unlike a private members’ club, Heimat will not be invitation only. But prospective gym members must apply to join and will be vetted by the club. “It’s going to be a private community that we hope will be attractive to like-minded individuals and be inclusive across a diverse audience,” he says.

According to a source, Heimat’s German parent company, RSG Group (which also owns Gold’s Gym), has been negotiating with a Michelin-star chef to take over the restaurant space, though Bell says, “We’re not confirming the specifics of the food and beverage offering. It will be a destination restaurant.” The spa, meanwhile, will include both “some pretty unique rejuvenation recovery elements as well as some traditional pampering elements,” he adds.

The name Heimat, explains Bell, “is a German word used to describe that familiar feeling of home. It draws on the sensation of home cooking and meeting up with friends and triggers that remind you of comfort. We hope that people will not only work out but also go and relax.”

The challenge will be bringing that feeling to the 75,000-square-foot space, a long-empty five-story 1930s structure at 960 N. La Brea Ave. that used to be a commercial warehouse. Earlier this year, RSG Group — which operates around 900 gyms on six continents — also opened the first U.S. location of its nightclub-themed gym John Reed Fitness in downtown Los Angeles. The company acquired Gold’s Gym last year for an estimated $100 million. Heimat’s monthly rates are TBD.

A version of this story first appeared in the Aug. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.