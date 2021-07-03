Cannes: The Stunning Jewels Expected to Be Seen on the Croisette

Caroline Scheufele is a familiar face at the Cannes Film Festival, appearing on the red carpet in recent years with Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett and other high-wattage stars. The Chopard co-president and artistic director has been instrumental in the jewelry house’s sponsorship of the festival since 1998.

After the cancellation of the 2020 festival during the pandemic, Chopard is set to return to Cannes, albeit on a smaller scale. “We are looking forward to hosting our friends of the Maison from around the world while respecting local regulations,” says Scheufele, who sketched the redesign of the Palme d’Or trophy in 1998. “Due to the current situation, we’ve focused on more intimate gatherings.”

A case can be made that Cannes is the most thrilling of all red carpets from a style perspective, thanks to its 12-day span and its global roster of attendees.

In addition to Chopard’s latest Red Carpet Collection — which combines elements of escapism and nature, Scheufele says — a variety of other houses will likely be outfitting actresses in high-jewelry designs. New collections include Magnifica from Bulgari; Sixième Sens (“Sixth Sense”) from Cartier; and Chanel’s 123-piece ode to its iconic No. 5 perfume, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Patrice Leguéreau, director of the Chanel Fine Jewelry Creation Studio, says the latest designs were conceived “like a journey through the meanderings of the No. 5 perfume’s soul, from the architecture of the bottle to the olfactive explosion of the fragrance.”

Look for some of these haute joaillerie pieces to be part of the Cannes-is-back vibe this year. Says Scheufele, “Now that things have opened up again in France, we look forward to seeing our new creations worn for the first time.”

Bulgari

High jewelry Serpenti necklace in white gold with nine emerald drops, two pear-shaped emeralds, 26 marquise diamonds and pave-set diamonds; price upon request, at Bulgari, Beverly Hills and New York.

Cartier

Sixième Sens high jewelry ring in platinum spotlighting an 8.2 carat cushion-shaped ruby and one 4.01-carat cushion shaped rose-cut diamond, surrounded by ruby beads, triangular-shaped diamonds and brilliant-cut diamonds; price upon request, at Cartier, New York

Chanel

From Collection No. 5, which honors the 100th anniversary of Chanel’s legendary fragrance, the No. 5 Abstraction necklace features graphic elements that call to mind the scent’s bottle stopper, crafted in yellow and white diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, New York.

Chopard

The Dolphin ring from the Red Carpet Collection features a 59.33-carat oval-shaped tanzanite, highlighted by 10.67 carats of sapphires, 2.12 carats of diamonds, and .03 carats of onyx all set in titanium and 18-karat Fairmined white gold; price upon request, at Chopard, Costa Mesa.

Dior

Dior Rose earrings featuring diamonds, multicolor sapphires, rhodolite, demantoid and tsavorite garnets, emeralds and paraiba-type tourmalines, all set in white and yellow gold; price upon request, at select Dior Fine Jewelry boutiques.

Gucci

From the second chapter of Gucci’s Garden of Delights high-jewelry collection, a wide bow bracelet is crafted of white diamonds, spinels and pink tourmalines set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Gucci, Beverly Hills.

