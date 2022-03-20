Hollywood Beauty Awards: Wayman + Micah, Jenny Cho, AB + DM Among Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
Power stylist duo Wayman + Micah, hairstylist Jenny Cho and photographers AB + DM were among the winners at Saturday night’s 2022 Hollywood Beauty Awards.
The seventh annual event — recognizing talent in makeup, hair, styling and photography for film, TV, music, red-carpet events and editorial — took place at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.
Wayman + Micah (aka Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald) — who have dressed such stars as Regina King, Tessa Thompson and Jodie Turner-Smith — took home the Sharen Davis Styling Award.
Hairstylist Cho — who’s worked with Kristen Bell, Greta Lee and Squid Game‘s Hoyeon — won the Frida Aradottir Hairstyling Award.
Fellow hairstylist Tym Wallace, who’s worked with Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige, won the Lawrence Davis Hairstyling Award.
And photo duo AB + DM (aka Ahmad Barber and Donte Maurice) — who have photographed Zendaya, Viola Davis and Lady Gaga’s recent Hollywood Reporter cover — won the Neal Preston Photography Award.
In addition to Sharen and Lawrence Davis, Aradottir and Preston, this year’s honorees, lending their names to the titles of competitive categories, are Sue Cabral-Ebert (for makeup and special effects makeup) and Norma Patton-Lowin (for makeup).
This year, the Hollywood Beauty Awards added a new award, for groomer of the year, which was won by Melissa Dezarate.
Special honorees this year include GALDERMA for the Beauty Enhancement Award, Amouage for the International Beauty Award, MAC Cosmetics for Product of the Year and Estée Lauder’s Luxury Collection for Fragrance of the Year, with Lauder’s great-granddaughter as the global ambassador for this year’s awards.
A complete list of the 2022 Hollywood Beauty Awards winners follows.
Frida Aradottir Hairstyling Award
Jenny Cho (WINNER)
Brandon Liberati
Robert Ramos
Lawrence Davis Hairstyling Award
Tym Wallace (WINNER)
Araxi Lindsey
Kim Kimble
Sue Cabral-Ebert Makeup Award
Jo Baker (WINNER)
Jill Powell
Kristine Studden
Norma Patton-Lowin Makeup Award
Alexx Mayo (WINNER)
Latrice Johnson
Rokael Lizama
Sharen Davis Styling Award
Wayman + Micah (Wayman Bannerman & Micah McDonald) (WINNER)
Adam Ballheim
Alana Van Deraa
Neal Preston Photography Award
AB + DM (Ahmad Barber & Donte Maurice) (WINNER)
Chelsea Lauren
Cynthia Parkhurst
Groomer of the Year
Melissa Dezarate (WINNER)
Barbara Guillaume
Darcy Gilmore
