Rising Stylists 2023: Jenna Ortega’s Gothic-Glam Guru, Ke Huy Quan’s Suit Master

Chloe Takayanagi

The Los Angeles native got her start assisting veteran stylist Jeanne Yang, with whom she continues to work on looks for Simu Liu and Kumail Nanjiani. “Jeanne has taught me to be confident in my decisions and trust my instincts,” Takayanagi says of her mentor. For awards season, she went out on her own, dressing Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan: “His style is classic and tailored but with a little twist of quirkiness,” says Takayanagi, who especially loved Quan’s red velvet Armani at the Critics Choice Awards. “It was the perfect style to bring a bit of Chinese culture in while keeping it elegant.” As for Quan’s signature lapel pins, she says it started with a DIY googly-eye pin on his Thom Browne tux at the Golden Globes and gained momentum from there: “It was a way to nod to the film and add personality to a simple tuxedo.”

Enrique Melendez

The Wednesday Addams effect was spotted on the latest fashion runways (Rodarte, Dolce & Gabbana) and came into play for Jenna Ortega’s own red carpet choices. The star of Netflix’s dark comedy Wednesday, which broke several records in its first full week on the platform and has been renewed for a second season, opted for Gothic romance at the Hollywood premiere. “At the last minute, we decided to do something that spoke to the world of Tim Burton,” says Melendez of Ortega’s Versace satin slip dress. “Jenna committed to the black veil, which I loved. It was giving ‘Beetlejuice’s Lydia Deetz meets Corpse Bride’ vibes.” Melendez, who has been working with Ortega since 2016, describes her style as experimental: “Jenna has been working nonstop, but now that she’s had a bit of a break, we’ve been finding what works. I can’t deny she does love black.”

Emma Jade Morrison

The Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue graduate (she handled VIP styling for the Met Ball) had a busy awards season calendar with first-time Oscar nominee Kerry Condon. “We fondly called it her Joan of Arc dress,” says Morrison of the Banshees of Inisherin actress’ slightly medieval beaded Louis Vuitton gown at the SAG Awards. “I wanted to follow her softer Armani look from the BAFTAs with a really strong, modern moment.” Morrison, who splits her time between New York City and Venice, California, has also worked with uber-stylish British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for more than five years, most recently suiting her up in a baby pink Valentino feather blazer for the fashion house’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris. Says Morrison: “Rosie has immaculate taste. Her style is elegant, tonal, considerate and luxurious.”

