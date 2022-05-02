×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

How to Watch the Met Gala Livestream

The Met Gala returns Monday night after two years of COVID cancellations and date changes.

2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America:
2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Fashion’s biggest night is back on May 2, with the Met Gala returning to its traditional first Monday in May slot after two years of COVID cancellations and date changes.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which piggybacks off of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

“‘Anthology’ is really more about storytelling and a historical context, starting with the development of American fashion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the emergence of an identifiable American style and the rise of the name designer,” Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the museum’s Costume Institute, previously told The Hollywood Reporter. 

Related Stories

Lifestyle

The Hollywood Film Directors Who Are Art Directing the Met Gala's New Costume Design Exhibit

Regina King, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lifestyle

Regina King, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Co-Chair 2022 Met Gala

Given that the event is helmed by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the magazine will livestream the red carpet on Vogue’website and digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

This year’s Met Gala will be hosted by Vogue editor Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King serve as the night’s official co-chairs, while designer Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, along with Wintour, continue as honorary co-chairs.

While the theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” guest have been encouraged to dress in “Gilded Glamour and White Tie.”

In addition to the Met Gala’s traditionally secret events and A-list guests, the film industry will also step onto the red carpet and into the exhibit’s design, with eight directors, including King, crafting tableaux that blend fashion, historic interiors and each filmmaker’s unique aesthetic.

“The end results are very different from what the curators would have done themselves,” Bolton said. “Seen through the lens of these particular directors, what’s been created feels quite personal and intimate while also telling the story of American fashion in a wholly unique way.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad