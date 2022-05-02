How to Watch the Met Gala Livestream

2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Fashion’s biggest night is back on May 2, with the Met Gala returning to its traditional first Monday in May slot after two years of COVID cancellations and date changes.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which piggybacks off of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

“‘Anthology’ is really more about storytelling and a historical context, starting with the development of American fashion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the emergence of an identifiable American style and the rise of the name designer,” Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the museum’s Costume Institute, previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

Given that the event is helmed by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the magazine will livestream the red carpet on Vogue’s website and digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

This year’s Met Gala will be hosted by Vogue editor Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King serve as the night’s official co-chairs, while designer Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, along with Wintour, continue as honorary co-chairs.

While the theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” guest have been encouraged to dress in “Gilded Glamour and White Tie.”

In addition to the Met Gala’s traditionally secret events and A-list guests, the film industry will also step onto the red carpet and into the exhibit’s design, with eight directors, including King, crafting tableaux that blend fashion, historic interiors and each filmmaker’s unique aesthetic.

“The end results are very different from what the curators would have done themselves,” Bolton said. “Seen through the lens of these particular directors, what’s been created feels quite personal and intimate while also telling the story of American fashion in a wholly unique way.”