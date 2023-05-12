Behind the Scenes of Issa Rae’s Luminous Look for the Chanel Cruise Show

Issa Rae at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 fashion show, alongside the actress getting ready. "Doing a quick look over before heading out to the show," she says.

This week, at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Chanel mounted their Cruise 2023/2024 show, just eight days after the brand was celebrated in droves at the Met Gala, where the dress code was in honor of the late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

A constellation of stars were in attendance for Chanel’s show, including the ever-illuminated Issa Rae, who — along with her stylist Wouri Vice and makeup artist Joanna Simkin — gave The Hollywood Reporter an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of how she prepared for the runway event and her reflections afterward.

“It was an experience from start to finish with a nostalgic but festive energy in the air. The food trucks and the professional roller skaters were the perfect addition to the show, making it feel carnival-like,” says Rae of the atmosphere on the Paramount lot where attendees enjoyed pizza slices and hamburgers from food trucks and cocktails from bar trucks.

The actress, writer and producer dressed for the evening in Chanel head-to-toe, wearing a whimsically patterned gray and peach dress with metallic embellishments and a pearl-strung belt anchored by the iconic double-C logo.

“My outfit was a standout piece that felt timeless and elegant. The combination of patterns and colors immediately draws your eyes into the outfit and the accessories were the perfect touch to tie everything together,” Rae says.

“Putting the final touch on my dress to bring everything together with my stylist, Wouri Vice,” says Rae of getting ready before the Chanel Cruise runway presentation. Corey Tenold/Courtesy of Chanel

This event marked Vice and Rae’s first time working together, but the artistic collaboration came together effortlessly. Says Vice: “I love the imagery that she has already presented, so the chance to work with someone who is of that stature and type of legacy, it’s an honor … When it came to Issa, there is her skin tone, her beautiful smile, just the way that she wears her hair — so her look tonight was definitely based off of those things, like just her personal beauty.”

“Watching my glam squad’s reaction to my final reveal,” says Rae. Corey Tenold/Courtesy of Chanel

Rae’s favorite looks from the night were two pieces that immediately wowed her: a peachy golden jumpsuit and a pastel tweed set. “Both have that classic look and feel of Chanel,” she says. The look at right “has a nostalgic twist that I’m drawn to, while [left] almost dominates the scene with the simple overall look, but the design and details exude sophistication.”

Looks from the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 collection shown at Paramount Studios on May 9. Courtesy of Chanel

Rae’s makeup look drew inspiration from the dress she wore, along with the setting of Los Angeles, Rae’s hometown. “I applied warm bronzes and peachy, berry, blush tones, as they felt like a California sunset,” Simkin says, who used Chanel for Rae’s entire face — from skin to lips and brows.

For a modern, soft eye, the makeup artist recommends using the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Intense. “Brush the warm copper shade all over the eyelid, from the lash line to crease, using a fluffy blending brush,” she says, adding: “Tap the top peach shade all over the lid, then smudge the deepest brown shade on top of a black pencil around the lash line for subtle smolder.”

Chanel accessories worn by Rae to the Cruise 2023/2024 fashion show held at Paramount Studios. Corey Tenold/Courtesy of Chanel

According to the stylist — who has worked with Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys, Andra Day and H.E.R. — Rae has a clear idea of her aesthetic and is also willing to “take different pieces and mix and match elements.”

“I’m really excited about working with her because her brand is strong, and she’s a strong Black woman. And thats a part of the brand in my legacy of who I’ve worked with,” Vice says. “I dress people from the inside out, and this happens to be a really special [partnership] because I have a great relationship with the Chanel family in general. … It’s kind of awesome because Chanel is such a vast house that has so many different aspects. And there’s a little bit of something for everybody.”