Inside Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Launch of Golden Ratio Musical Show in L.A. With Riley Keough, Tokio Myers

The time has come: Luxury Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre has brought its light and sound extravaganza, The Golden Ratio Musical Show at 1931 Cinema, to Los Angeles.

The inaugural activation, which debuted in Shanghai, posted up at the Westfield Century City on Thursday where it will be through the weekend and open to the public on a schedule that features additional programming designed to expand the cultural conversation around design and watchmaking. The show tells the story of the Golden Ratio, “the unique mathematical formula that defines aesthetic harmony,” per the brand. It’s also a tribute to the the iconic Reverso timepiece, created in 1931.

To bring the show to life, Jaeger-LeCoultre partnered with British musician Tokio Myers, who composed the soundtrack that plays against the backdrop of a digital show projected onto a giant screen of falling water. Thursday’s launch featured a private gala dinner during which Myers performed his symphony “Timeless” accompanied by L.E. Orchband. The performance included a concert of other selected works from London-born Myers, who is perhaps best known for his breakout win during 2017’s Britain’s Got Talent. Taking in the scene were Riley Keough, model Levi Dylan, actor Miles Fisher, actress Ximena Lamadrid, APL founders Ryan and Adam Goldston and fashion and industry insiders, as well as Jaeger-LeCoultre executives.

Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

“I always look to get involved with projects and collaborations that excite me, that are going to challenge me, but ultimately that I feel I can add great value to what we believe we can achieve,” Myers tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I spoke extensively with the [Jaeger-LeCoultre] team, bouncing ideas back and forth and taking the time to understand the assignment and their goals. After two months of conversations with the team, as well as visiting the Valleé de Joux, I was excited to begin work in London, creating the perfect soundtrack to this wonderful sensory experience.”

As such, Myers set out to craft the piece with a very specific tempo. “I was inspired to write the entire ‘Timeless’ symphony to the temp of 161.8 beats per minute,” he explains. “Using the formula as it is was far too slow, but by shifting the decimal point, I was able to find a tempo that both worked well with the water visuals and incorporates the powerful golden ratio formula.”

Tokio Myers performs during the launch event. “We have created an emotive sensory experience by paying homage to the art deco era of design,” he tells THR. “Taking center stage is an incredible giant-sized water screen, filled with wonderful designs and clever storytelling imagery — the technology is pretty incredible actually.” Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

The piece represents an extension of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Made of Makers program, an initiative that is best described as “a series of collaborations with artists and with artisans from various disciplines outside watchmaking, building a community of creators with similar values and visions of creativity, and provoking new conversations.” The Golden Ratio Musical Show marks the brand’s first musical offering in the program, and CEO Catherine Rénier called Myers “a perfect match” to accomplish it.

“Tokio has passion, and he really takes what classical music is and is able to reinvent it in his own way to something more modern and contemporary. That way of working — using the past and heritage to create a new art form — is what we liked about him,” she explains. “He also loved the manufacturer and was very inspired by what we do. It’s been a great collaboration.”

Rénier noted it is great how the piece pays homage to the Reverso timepiece. “It’s very nice to think that this 92-year-old creation is being celebrated with a musical show. The Golden Ratio was very much in fashion in the ’30s when the Reverso was invented. We’ve been working over the last few years on understanding what has made the Reverso timeless. Why is it still here? Why is it still relevant? Why has it become an icon? Even if you’re not into watchmaking, the Reverso is a symbolic object and its art deco design still has a very strong appeal. That period, as well, has proven to be an inspiring one for a lot of art and cinema, and that makes this concert such an exciting celebration.”

Following its L.A. outing — where it’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through June 25 — the show will travel to London and Dubai later this year.

Atmosphere inside the launch event. Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre CEO Catherine Rénier, APL’s Ryan and Adam Goldston, and Jaeger-LeCoultre president Anne-Laure Ritter. Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

Atmosphere inside the launch of the Jaeger-LeCoultre 1931 Cinema at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on June 22, 2023. Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre