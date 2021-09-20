×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Jason Sudeikis Ditches the Hoodie, Majorly Spiffs Up for Emmy Awards

A devotee of hooded sweatshirts at awards shows earlier this year, the 'Ted Lasso' winner wore a luxurious Tom Ford teal velvet tuxedo on the red carpet.

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis Rich Fury/Getty

After going all-in for casual attire on the awards-show circuit earlier this year — wearing hoodies at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards — Ted Lasso quadruple nominee Jason Sudeikis spiffed up in a big way for the 73rd Emmy Awards.

On Sunday night, with the hit Apple TV+ series rolling into the evening with multiple nominations, the star and show co-creator amped up his style game in a luxurious Tom Ford peak tuxedo in teal velvet with a white pleate plastron evening shirt, silk pocket square and ample black bow-tie. Other Tom Ford accessories included a diamond octagon cufflink and stud set and the designer’s Gianni Chelsea boots.

Related Stories

Jason Sudeikis
General News

Jason Sudeikis Talks Viral Sweatshirt Supporting Black English Soccer Players on 'Late Show'

Jason Sudeikis
Lifestyle

SAG Awards: Jason Sudeikis Upgrades From Hoodies to Gucci Statement Sweater

On the red carpet at L.A. Live before the telecast, speaking with CBS Los Angeles, Sudeikis said: “I really like the color — my friend Sophie had an idea for this color — and I was like ‘Oh that’s great’ and then this young American designer named Tom Ford made this and they sold it at their shop … and we picked it up.”

Admittedly, the actor-producer didn’t expect the sports comedy drama, which follows an American college football coach leading an English soccer team, to be so successful. When asked on the carpet if it was surprising that the show raked in so many nominations, Sudeikis said: “Sure, without a doubt. I think we would’ve been surprised with one or two nominations, much less to hit double digits and then to double that — yeah, it was very surprising.” He went on to win best leading actor in a comedy series on Sunday night.

Lazy loaded image
Jason Sudeikis Rich Fury/Getty

The temperature in front of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles perhaps came as another surprise; Sudeikis mentioned that he and the host were “baking like a couple of Hot Pockets.”

He also revealed a couple of unexpected details about the accessories he wore with his Tom Ford tux, telling the hosts on the Entertainment Weekly/People pre-show that he had on “Stance underwear and Stance socks.” He later pulled up his pants leg to show off the socks, a pair of Eazy-E socks by the company, showing an image of the late rapper.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad