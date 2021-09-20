Jason Sudeikis Ditches the Hoodie, Majorly Spiffs Up for Emmy Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
After going all-in for casual attire on the awards-show circuit earlier this year — wearing hoodies at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards — Ted Lasso quadruple nominee Jason Sudeikis spiffed up in a big way for the 73rd Emmy Awards.
On Sunday night, with the hit Apple TV+ series rolling into the evening with multiple nominations, the star and show co-creator amped up his style game in a luxurious Tom Ford peak tuxedo in teal velvet with a white pleate plastron evening shirt, silk pocket square and ample black bow-tie. Other Tom Ford accessories included a diamond octagon cufflink and stud set and the designer’s Gianni Chelsea boots.
On the red carpet at L.A. Live before the telecast, speaking with CBS Los Angeles, Sudeikis said: “I really like the color — my friend Sophie had an idea for this color — and I was like ‘Oh that’s great’ and then this young American designer named Tom Ford made this and they sold it at their shop … and we picked it up.”
Admittedly, the actor-producer didn’t expect the sports comedy drama, which follows an American college football coach leading an English soccer team, to be so successful. When asked on the carpet if it was surprising that the show raked in so many nominations, Sudeikis said: “Sure, without a doubt. I think we would’ve been surprised with one or two nominations, much less to hit double digits and then to double that — yeah, it was very surprising.” He went on to win best leading actor in a comedy series on Sunday night.
The temperature in front of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles perhaps came as another surprise; Sudeikis mentioned that he and the host were “baking like a couple of Hot Pockets.”
He also revealed a couple of unexpected details about the accessories he wore with his Tom Ford tux, telling the hosts on the Entertainment Weekly/People pre-show that he had on “Stance underwear and Stance socks.” He later pulled up his pants leg to show off the socks, a pair of Eazy-E socks by the company, showing an image of the late rapper.
