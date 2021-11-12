Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Fete Jennifer Meyer’s Latest Collaboration With Moose Knuckles Canada

At the Sunset Tower Hotel the evening of Nov. 9, warm lights and cooling temperatures were the centerpiece of an event celebrating the launch of Los Angeles-jewelry designer to the stars Jennifer Meyer’s latest collaboration with Moose Knuckles Canada. Together, the designer and outwear company created a collection of stylish and moderately lightweight puffer jackets, perfect for a Southern California night in November.

Guests, who included Erin and Sara Foster of Favorite Daughter, Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, and many others, gathered in a wood-paneled room with a view to enjoy tequila cocktails sponsored by Casamigos and an evening of dancing, courtesy of DJ Noodles. The jackets, which feature gold chain jewelry designs inspired by Meyer’s grandmother and bejeweled zipper pulls with both parties’ logos on either side, are made unique by details that tell a personal story.

“I love designing clothes, it’s sort of my secret passion,” Meyer said Tuesday night. “Plus, I’m an L.A. girl through and through and no one realizes it gets cold at night in L.A.! I don’t leave home without a jacket, I’m no fool! So I wanted that cute little puffer — that cute little vibe — that you can throw on with jeans and a pair of heels or sneakers.”

Meyer worked with the Moose Knuckles team for a year to design the collection which features a white, collared shearling jacket and sporty puffers that can easily transition from day to night.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Meyer and Jennifer Aniston. Marc Patrick / BFA

“Outerwear is something that I think a lot of brands don’t focus on for the West Coast,” Dominique Lagleva, vice president of global marketing for Moose Knuckles, said. “The brand is about an attitude, it’s not about the product. Jen is a jewelry designer and she’s based in a market that we are not privy to because we’re outerwear, but in working with her this beautiful thing came to life.”

The all-over chain and heart print featured on black and white jacket options was done by an artist Moose Knuckles commissioned to embody Meyer’s vision. Said Lagleva, “Collaborations have to be authentic and really embody the people that are involved in it.”

Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer Jewelry Marc Patrick / BFA

To that end, Moose Knuckles is donating proceeds from this collection sold through their channels (online and in stores) to Baby2Baby, a charity Meyer has been involved with for a decade. “I sit on the board of Baby2Baby and have for years, it’s beyond an important charity to me, it’s part of my heart,” Meyer said. “We make sure that children and families that are in need and are underprivileged get everything that they want … when you talk to these mothers who say they’re in the grocery store and don’t have any money and are deciding if they should get formula or diapers … its heartbreaking. So, we provide basic essentials to families all over the country.”

Adds Lagleva: “We wanted to build something that was really true to Jen.” The 18-piece collection will also be available at exclusive global retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue starting November 30.

Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer Jewelry Marc Patrick / BFA