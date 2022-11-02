Jennifer Lawrence Joins Longines as Swiss Watchmaker’s Newest Ambassador of Elegance

Jennifer Lawrence is making time for Longines.

The Oscar winner has linked up with Swiss watchmaker Longines to serve as its newest Ambassador of Elegance. The move comes as Lawrence has returned to the big screen courtesy of the dramatic feature Causeway from Apple TV+ and her production company Excellent Cadaver.

Though terms of the deal were not disclosed, Lawrence said she’s “thrilled” to join the Longines family while looking forward to their partnership “in the years ahead.”

“Longines is rooted in a legacy of innovation and quality trusted by some of history’s greatest trailblazers,” said the 32-year-old. “Longines has long been synonymous with timeless elegance, which to me, can be defined as a quiet powerfulness met with grace and confidence. And as a native Kentuckian, I’ve always associated Longines with the Derby and the embodiment of tradition.”

Adds Longines CEO Matthias Breschan: “Jennifer has the ability to imbue every character she plays with reality and authenticity, and off-screen, this translates into an elegance that is both natural and relatable. She is an inspiration to girls and women of all ages and we are proud to welcome her to the Longines family.”

Longines‘ other ambassadors includes Oscar winner Kate Winslet, Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page, alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, South Korean stars Jung Woo-Sung and Suzy, Taiwanese actor and model Eddie Peng, and Chinese actress and singer Zhao Liying, among many others.

Lawrence, boosted by star turns in The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises and David O. Russell films Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, became Hollywood’s highest-paid actress. She has served as a longtime ambassador for Dior, is a passionate advocate for gender equality and serves on the board of Represent.us, a non-partisan organization working nationwide to pass powerful anti-corruption laws.