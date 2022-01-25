Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and Influencer Noah Beck Star in Coach’s “That’s My Ride” Campaign

Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and influencers Wisdom Kaye and Noah Beck are among the boldfaced name passengers to have booked a trip in Coach’s new campaign “That’s My Ride.”

Featuring items from Spring 2022 (with Coach’s iconic Horse and Carriage code and first-ever house logo in a pop palette), the series captures ambassadors “getting around town via their unique modes of transport.” Lopez poses with BMX riders, Megan in front of bumper cars at an amusement park, and Beck joins Kaye, Parker Hit Hill and Elsa Majimbo for a joyride around Brooklyn. Also featured are Kōki, Dean Fujioka and Shawn Dou.

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers collaborated on the campaign with photographer Tyler Mitchell and he describes the project as “joyful and optimistic” and meant to celebrate “our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation.” Vevers adds: “It expresses what I’ve always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future.”

New Yorkers will have a chance to see the campaign up close as Coach has lined up “That’s My Ride” takeovers of buses and bike stations, among others. More “That’s My Ride” images are below.

Megan Thee Stallion Tyler Mitchell/Courtesy of Coach

Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye, Parker Kit Hill, Elsa Majimbo Tyler Mitchell/Courtesy of Coach

Dean Fujioka Tyler Mitchell/Courtesy of Coach