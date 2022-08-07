Jewelry Shopping in L.A.: Martin Katz, Maria Tash and The Last Line Open New Shops

MARTIN KATZ

After 20-plus years of housing his A-list business on Brighton Way, Beverly Hills fine jewelry designer Martin Katz will relocate in September to a 1,500-square-foot, appointment-only penthouse suite and terrace in the landmark Fred Hayman building at 190 N. Canon Drive. “When I first opened my store, Fred was one of my earliest customers; he bought a couple of Microband rings for his wife to wish me luck,” says Katz. Then Sharon Stone wore a Katz choker and earrings to the Basic Instinct premiere in 1992 and business went gangbusters. Nicole Kidman, Zöe Kravitz, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Mindy Kaling, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg and Sterling K. Brown have all dazzled on the red carpet in Katz’s exquisite one-of-a-kind and limited-edition creations or in rare vintage pieces he finds. The understated décor (think lacquered sycamore and granite) in Katz’s new private salon will mirror the designer’s signature art deco influences. “The new atelier is inspired by the golden era of Beverly Hills and the once-enjoyed luxe lounge lifestyle experience,” he says. Baubles range from $2,800 to $2 million. Bella Mia white and pink diamond earrings are exclusive to the atelier, as is a new Portofino ring collection. Katz is also launching luxury lifestyle products (candles, eyewear and home accessories), made in development with global agency Prominent Brand + Talent; first up is a signature fragrance. martinkatz.com, virtual or in-person service available

From top: Martin Katz 9-carat emerald cabochon Portofino ring, $78,000; 3.66-carat Mexican fire opal cabochon ring, $52,000; 8.1-carat cushion sapphire ring, $74,000. Courtesy of Brand

THE LAST LINE

Colorful, whimsical L.A.-based fine jewelry brand The Last Line soft-opened its Beverly Hills flagship store and piercing parlor at 344 N. Beverly Drive on July 14. Brie Larson, Hailey Bieber, Sophia Bush, Busy Philipps, fashion stylist Dani Michelle and Nicole Richie are devotees. Creative director and native Angeleno Shelley Sanders co-founded the direct-to-consumer company with her husband, Teddy, in 2017; in 2021, they launched a party-ready tabletop collection. The space is decorated with neon signs, kitschy cross-stitched cushions and vintage rainbow sconces inspired by the brand’s tennis bracelet. A new limited-edition jewelry drop features stones hand-carved into fruit and vegetable shapes. All materials are sustainably sourced. “The store mixes craftsmanship with fun and, of course, irreverence that allows us to shake up Beverly Hills just enough,” says Sanders. Jewelry ranges from $95 to $16,895, while piercing earrings start at $165 and housewares run $155 to $750; thisisthelast.com, open Wednesday-Sunday

MARIA TASH

Edgy New York fine jewelry designer and body piercer Maria Tash, who is inspired by the punk-goth scene, unveils her first West Coast flagship at 8441 Melrose Place on Aug. 12. Tash’s business took off in 1993 and now counts Blake Lively, Rihanna, Florence Pugh, Keke Palmer, Tessa Thompson, Dua Lipa, Sarah Paulson, Maluma and Bad Bunny as clients. The spacious 6,000-square-foot, two-story boutique and terrace in L.A. (with six piercing rooms and a private-access VIP suite on the second floor) will offer an exclusive selection of aqua-blue diamond designs set in white gold, an ode to the Golden State. “These are natural diamonds that scintillate like white diamonds but have the color of the sky and ocean on a cloudless day in California,” Tash tells THR. For the L.A. store, Tash says she has “gravitated toward large diamonds and statement pieces for clients who attend awards shows and events, where a dramatic entrance is important.” Jewelry ranges from $150 to $20,000 (piercings $20-$75, by appointment). mariatash.com, open daily

Maria Tash’s store on Melrose Place Courtesy of Brand

Maria Tash’s diamond Lotus stud, $4,750. Courtesy of Brand

This story first appeared in the Aug. 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.