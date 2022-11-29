Jodie Turner-Smith To Host the 2022 Fashion Awards

White Noise and After Yang star Jodie Turner-Smith is set to host the The Fashion Awards 2022, which will take place Dec. 5 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Expect to see some stunning outfits from the risk-taking red-carpet star, who’s recently been turning heads in looks by Gucci (where she was just announced as a Gucci Bloom fragrance ambassador), Balmain and Christopher John Rogers.

Turner-Smith, in an interview with Elle UK about hosting the awards, described what fashion means to her. “I’ve said this before, but I see fashion like a costume. The costumes of life, you know? Anytime I wear something, it’s like a character for me, like taking on a new role. I always think of a line from one of my favorite movies by Janicza Bravo, called Zola. There’s a moment in the movie where the main character, who is played by Taylour Paige, is looking in the mirror and she’s like, ‘Who do you want to be today, Zola?’ It’s like that for me.”

The awards show raises funds for the British Fashion Council Foundation, which gives grants to fashion scholars and designers to support the future growth of the British fashion industry; in 2021-2022, it gave out nearly $1.6 million in funds.

Fashion Awards nominees in four categories were announced on Oct. 25. Miuccia Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, Demna of Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy and Jonathan Anderson of Loewe and J.W. Anderson are in contention for designer of the year.

Nominated for the independent British brand award are J.W. Anderson, Erdem, Bianca Saunders, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.

A third category, model of the year, includes nominees Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

And the BFC Foundation Award shines a spotlight on an emerging designer who received support from the foundation in the last year and “over the last 12 months has had a major creative impact on global fashion.” Those nominees are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, S.S. Daley and Wales Bonner.

According to the BFC, more than 1,000 members of the international fashion community vote on the awards, which were hosted last year by Billy Porter.

Additional awards to be revealed at the event (see here for ticket information) will include 15 Leaders of Change — for “designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: environment, people and creativity” — and the Outstanding Achievement Award. Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack will be honored with a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while stylist, creative consultant and Perfect Magazine founder Katie Grand will receive The Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator. The event will also recognize 50 young New Wave: Creatives from around the globe.

Said BFA chief executive Caroline Rush of the nominees, in a statement: “Each one of them contributes a remarkable amount towards creating an industry that promotes self-expression and individuality, perpetuates joy and optimism and pioneers in innovation and positive change.”

The first Fashion Awards ceremony, known originally as the British Fashion Awards, took place in 1989 with Princess Diana in attendance.