Josh Duhamel Engaged to Former Miss World America Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel is engaged.

The actor posted Saturday on his Instagram that he asked former Miss World America Audra Mari to marry him. The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple with Duhamel holding up a handwritten note.

“It’s on!!” he wrote. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

Mari was crowned Miss World America in 2016 and represented the U.S. at the Miss World pageant. She also was a runner-up in the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants, representing the state of North Dakota — where Duhamel also hails from.

The Transformers star was previously married to Fergie, who congratulated him in the comments section of his post.

“Congrats!!!” the singer wrote, followed by six green heart emojis.

She and Duhamel have one child together, a son Axl, who is 8.