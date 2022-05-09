Julia Roberts to Honor Rising Star at Chopard’s Cannes Event

Julia Roberts is heading back to Cannes.

The Oscar-winning actress will team with Chopard, a longtime supporter of the Cannes Film Festival, to serve as the godmother of the luxury jeweler’s Trophée Chopard ceremony. Created in 2001, this award is doled out each year to a rising actress and actor as a way to shine a spotlight on international cinema’s next generation. Roberts will be present to hand out the awards at a gala dinner set for May 19 and attended by notables like fest president Pierre Lescure, general delegate Thierry Frémaux and Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele. Additional bold-faced name attendees are expected.

“For a fan of cinema like myself, Julia Roberts represents a film legend. Her energy and talent have made an indelible imprint on successive generations and it is an honor that she has agreed to symbolically impart the experience of her rich career to the two winners of the 2022 Trophée Chopard,” said Scheufele.

Previous Trophée Chopard honorees include Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, Diane Kruger, Florence Pugh and Jessie Buckley.

Roberts has a history that is fashionably linked to Cannes and Chopard. In her Cannes debut, she strolled the red carpet outside the Palais for the 2016 film festival premiere of Money Monster while wearing an Armani Privé black gown accessorized with a Chopard necklace of white diamonds and an emerald drop pendant. Since then, she furthered her relationship with Chopard by fronting the luxury jeweler’s campaign for its Happy Sport watch collection in 2021. “Chopard is such an iconic brand and all of the watches are gorgeous,” Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Many of Chopard’s ambassadors have made appearances in Cannes over the years as the jeweler maintains a long relationship with the film festival. This year will mark its 25th anniversary supporting Cannes, while the festival itself toasts a special 75th anniversary. It would not be a surprise to see Roberts also walk the red carpet at the Palais for a major film premiere during the festival, scheduled for May 17-28.