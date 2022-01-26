Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lee Min-ho and TikTok Star Khaby Lame Star in BOSS Rebrand Campaign

Hugo Boss is brand new. The iconic brand has drafted supermodels, social media sensations and world-class athletes for a celebrity campaign designed to usher in a new era for core brand BOSS after nearly 50 years.

Dubbed #BeYourOwnBoss and featuring BOSS’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the campaign (shot by Mikael Jansson) stars famous faces Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Joan Smalls, South Korean sensation Lee Min-ho, rapper Future, international TikTok star Khaby Lame, British boxer Anthony Joshua, Italian tennis pro Matteo Berrettini, and German runner Alica Schmidt.

In tandem with the campaign, Hugo Boss says it is rolling out “a true 360-degree rebrand” across all consumer touchpoints. It will feature a new logo with bolder, more graphic typeface meant to convey a contemporary look. The brand’s design direction, retail buys, store concepts and messaging is getting an overhaul as well, “centered on a more playful and casual aesthetic while staying true to the brand codes of dressing excellence.” Overseeing the shift is CEO Daniel Grieder.

Playful and casual are two adjectives that describe TikTok star Lame, who is one of the most popular personalities on the platform with 129 million followers. A Sengalese talent based in Italy, Lame regularly posts wordless reaction clips, and the hilarity translated to social fame and being featured in the pages of The New York Times and on CNN.

BOSS also announced today that it has entered a multiyear partnership with Lame, after landing him for a runway debut during Milan Fashion Week. The outing translated to 4 billion impressions, per BOSS. The ambassadorship will also include a co-designed capsule collection.

Select images from #BeYourOwnBoss can be found below.

Hailey Bieber Mikael Jansson/Courtesy of Boss

Future Mikael Jansson/Courtesy of Boss

Kendall Jenner Mikael Jansson/Courtesy of Boss