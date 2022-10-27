Inside the Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch With Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot and Hailey Bieber

Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, and Hailey Bieber attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock collection at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, 2022.

Tiffany & Co. had the celebrity set on lock on Wednesday night, drawing a slew of stars to celebrate the launch of its Lock bangle collection.

West Hollywood industry power destination Sunset Tower played host to a cocktail party followed by an intimate dinner that drew a long list of Tiffany & Co. ambassadors, actors, musicians, influencers, stylists and VIP guests.

Kim Kardashian posed for photos with Gal Gadot and Haley Bieber; star stylists Maeve Reilly and Elizabeth Stewart caught up; Diego Boneta hung with his manager and Three Amigos producing partner Josh Glick; Alexandra Daddario, wearing a suit by Michael Kors, attended with her husband Andrew Form, producing partner of John Krasinski, who’s about to debut season three of Amazon’s Jack Ryan; and Tiffany & Co.’s Alexandre Arnault, executive vp product and communications and Anthony Ledru, CEO, mingled about.

Asked for her take on the Lock collection — a unisex line that is advertised on the luxe jeweler’s site like this: “No rules. All welcome. Tiffany Lock is a new collection of bracelets for everyone.” — Bieber said she loves that it offers styling options.

“I really like that you can stack them and make them feel really dainty by only wearing one or two, or you can feel a bit more chunky and stack them all together,” offered the supermodel and entrepreneur who recently launched her Rhode skincare brand. “They are really chic and really beautiful.”

Elsewhere at the event were Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Blake Gray, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Noah Beck, Amelie Zilber, Giveon, Landon Barker, Adria Arjona, Eileen Gu, Demi Singleton, Miles Chamley-Watson, Kaitlyn Dever, and more, all donning Tiffany & Co. Lock pieces (with credits below).

Like Bieber, Boneta had versatility on the brain. “What I really like about [the Lock collection] is that they’re for everyone,” praised the actor and producer. “For my girlfriend, my mom or myself. Since I’m an ambassador, they gave me one and I haven’t taken it off.”

Spoiler alert: Boneta even says he’s eyeing bangles as holiday gifts. “For Christmas, I’m giving one to my sister and my mom.” Tis the season!

Giveon (in Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link necklace in 18K rose gold with pavé diamonds and a Lock bangle in rose and white gold with half pavé diamonds), Adria Arjona (in Tiffany Lock bangle in yellow gold and yellow and white gold with half pavé diamonds and a diamond ring), Alexandre Arnault, Halsey (in Tiffany HardWear bold graduated link necklace in yellow gold, Lock bangle in yellow and white gold with half pavé diamonds, Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger twenty stone earrings in gold with diamonds and two wide rings), Alexandra Daddario (in Tiffany Lock bangles in yellow and white gold, Elsa Peretti bean design ear clips and a Elsa Peretti Cabochon ring in 18K gold and green jade), and Kaitlyn Dever (wearing Tiffany Lock bangle in yellow and white gold with pavé diamonds, Tiffany Victoria mixed cluster drop earrings, diamond vine band ring and alternating ring). Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz , wearing Tiffany & Co. Archives necklace in gold, platinum and diamonds with Tiffany diamond studs. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Anthony Ledru poses with Diego Boneta, who is wearing the Tiffany Lock bangle in yellow gold with diamond accents.. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Alexa Demie wearing the Tiffany Victoria diamond vine necklace in platinum, Tiffany Victoria earrings in platinum, Tiffany Lock bangle in white gold with half pavé diamonds, Tiffany Victoria alternating ring in platinum and Tiffany Victoria diamond vine band ring. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber (wearing an Elsa Peretti claw necklace in 18K gold with green jade, Tiffany HardWear link earrings in 18k gold, a Lock bangle in yellow gold with full pavé diamonds and another in yellow gold) with Gal Gadot (in Tiffany HardWear ball earrings in yellow gold with an assortment of Lock bangles in yellow gold). Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, Baby2Baby co-founder Kelly Sawyer and star stylist and entrepreneur Maeve Reilly. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian (in an Elsa Peretti snake necklace in sterling silver, Tiffany TT1 diamond necklace in white gold, Lock Bangles in white gold with diamonds, ring in platinum with more than six carats and diamonds, an 18k yellow gold ring with fancy yellow diamond of more than four carats and a wide diamond ring from the TT1 collection), Alexandre Arnault and Miranda Kerr (in Lock bangles in yellow gold with full pavé diamonds, a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Bird on a Rock brooch, HardWear graduated link earrings, Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger rings — Sixteen Stone, Lynn and Vigne collections — and Paloma’s Melody two-band and nine-band rings). Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images