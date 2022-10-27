Inside the Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch With Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot and Hailey Bieber

- Share this article on Facebook
Tiffany & Co. had the celebrity set on lock on Wednesday night, drawing a slew of stars to celebrate the launch of its Lock bangle collection.
West Hollywood industry power destination Sunset Tower played host to a cocktail party followed by an intimate dinner that drew a long list of Tiffany & Co. ambassadors, actors, musicians, influencers, stylists and VIP guests.
Kim Kardashian posed for photos with Gal Gadot and Haley Bieber; star stylists Maeve Reilly and Elizabeth Stewart caught up; Diego Boneta hung with his manager and Three Amigos producing partner Josh Glick; Alexandra Daddario, wearing a suit by Michael Kors, attended with her husband Andrew Form, producing partner of John Krasinski, who’s about to debut season three of Amazon’s Jack Ryan; and Tiffany & Co.’s Alexandre Arnault, executive vp product and communications and Anthony Ledru, CEO, mingled about.
Asked for her take on the Lock collection — a unisex line that is advertised on the luxe jeweler’s site like this: “No rules. All welcome. Tiffany Lock is a new collection of bracelets for everyone.” — Bieber said she loves that it offers styling options.
“I really like that you can stack them and make them feel really dainty by only wearing one or two, or you can feel a bit more chunky and stack them all together,” offered the supermodel and entrepreneur who recently launched her Rhode skincare brand. “They are really chic and really beautiful.”
Elsewhere at the event were Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Blake Gray, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Noah Beck, Amelie Zilber, Giveon, Landon Barker, Adria Arjona, Eileen Gu, Demi Singleton, Miles Chamley-Watson, Kaitlyn Dever, and more, all donning Tiffany & Co. Lock pieces (with credits below).
Like Bieber, Boneta had versatility on the brain. “What I really like about [the Lock collection] is that they’re for everyone,” praised the actor and producer. “For my girlfriend, my mom or myself. Since I’m an ambassador, they gave me one and I haven’t taken it off.”
Spoiler alert: Boneta even says he’s eyeing bangles as holiday gifts. “For Christmas, I’m giving one to my sister and my mom.” Tis the season!
