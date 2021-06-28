Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand to Partner With Team USA for Olympics

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear company Skims is partnering with Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kardashian took to Instagram Monday to announce the partnership, sharing that Skims will design the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and loungewear for the athletes.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w[ith] my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir,” she wrote.

She went on to say that when she received the call inviting Skims to be a part of Team USA, “every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.”

Among the designs are T-shirts, tank tops, body shorts and leggings all adorned with Team USA and an image of the Olympic rings and American flag.

In addition to dressing the athletes, the same pieces will be available for purchase in a capsule collection on the Skims website.

Kardashian also shared publicity images of Team USA athletes modeling pieces from the Skims collection, including soccer player Alex Morgan, basketball player A’ja Wilson, Paralympian Scout Bassett, track and field athlete Dalilah Muhammad, and swimmer Haley Anderson. Most of the athletes shared images of themselves wearing the Skims collection on their respective social media pages, all expressing gratitude for the campaign celebrating female athletes.

Skims joins Ralph Lauren and Levi’s who also have brand partnerships with Team USA.