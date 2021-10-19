×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Kumail Nanjiani on How His Mom Helped Pull Together ‘Eternals’ Red Carpet Look

The actor’s mother helped him find the designer, Umar Sayeed, to create the purple-and-gold traditional Pakistani sherwani, made in consultation with stylist Jeanne Yang.

Kumail Nanjiani attends Marvel Studios' 'Eternals'
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani got a little help from his mom in figuring out what to wear for his MCU red carpet debut on Monday night. Nanjiani — who plays cosmic-energy-powered superhero Kingo in the new Chloe Zhao-directed film — enlisted his mother Shabana to find a designer in Pakistan who would make him a traditional Pakistani sherwani to wear for the occasion.

Nanjiani tells The Hollywood Reporter (via email ahead of the premiere), “I wanted to wear a Sherwani because 1. They look awesome and 2. My costume in the film always reminded me of Sherwanis. And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the U.S. So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan.”

Related Stories

“I’m hoping that more people are going to be able to dream bigger,” says Lauren Ridloff of playing the first deaf superhero in a Marvel film.
Movie Features

Next Big Thing: 'Eternals' Star Lauren Ridloff on Becoming Marvel's First Deaf Superhero

Salma Hayek
TV

Salma Hayek Explains Viral Angelina Jolie Cake-Smashing Video

From there Nanjiani’s stylist, Jeanne Yang, and the actor ultimately connected with the House of Umar Sayeed, a designer based in Karachi, Pakistan, via Instagram. “I DM’d them,” says Yang.

For inspiration, Yang sent pictures to the designer showing “the colors and the vibe” of Nanjiani’s onscreen look — in Eternals, Nanjiani’s superhero character assumes the identity of a Bollywood star.

Says Nanjiani, “I wanted the colors to be similar to my costume colors, and purple and gold are a beautiful combination. The paisley pattern is very traditional as well.”

Adds Yang of the long, coat-like garment created by Sayeed, “They hand-beaded this beautiful paisley pattern in the front and they did this beautiful pattern on the back with gold thread. They made it to his exact measurements. We only had to do a few minor adjustments.”

“It was wonderful for Kumail to have this gorgeous handmade piece for this special event, his first Marvel film,” she continues, “It’s really nice that he’s able to wear something that is a traditional piece of wardrobe. I love that he has an appreciation for where he comes from.”

Nanjiani paired his look with a Patek Philippe watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Lazy loaded image
Kumail Nanjiani attends Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ premiere in Los Angeles, CA. Rich Fury/Getty Images

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad