Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Second Child With Rapper Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents to a second child.

The couple welcomed a baby, born Wednesday, who joins 4-year-old sister Stormi as part of the family.

Jenner revealed the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the baby’s hand. The caption included a blue heart and a date: “💙 2/2/22.” Scott posted a comment with one blue heart emoji, followed by six brown hearts.

Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian also responded in the comments, writing: “Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼” Her sister Khloe Kardashian responded with four blue heart emojis, and her mom, Kris Jenner, added the comment: “Angel Pie.”

The name of the baby has not been revealed.

The couple have been dating since 2017 apart from a brief split in 2019. She defended him amid the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival late last year that resulted in 10 deaths, saying she and the rapper were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the festival ended.