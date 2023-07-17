×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Lake Bell Teams With Wine Brand Nomadica on Skin Contact-Themed Campaign Featuring Diverse Couples

The actress, producer and filmmaker has also joined the female-led brand as creative advisor.

Vincint appears in the new campaign for Nomadica directed by Lake Bell.
Vincint appears in the new campaign for Nomadica directed by Lake Bell. Courtesy of Nomadica/Liz Barclay

Lake Bell has taken a creative dip in the canned wine business.

The multi-hyphenate has partnered with Nomadica to write, direct and produce the brand’s first creative campaign for its new Orange offering, and has joined the Los Angeles-based team to serve as creative advisor.

Nomadica’s Orange is described as a “skin contact white wine,” meaning the skin of the grapes remain in contact with their juice during fermentation. This particular blend mixes chardonnay, Grüner Veltliner and Albariño grapes with tropical notes including pineapple and jackfruit and is complemented by fragrances of orange blossom and dried chamomile flowers. The can boasts artwork titled “Plant Melody” by visual artist Yadi Liu.

Related Stories

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani on the Hulu limited series The Dropout.
TV

'The Dropout' Showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether Says She Put Off Writing the Show's Finale: "I Was Really Afraid"

hand putting money in a donation box
News

Pro-Choice Hollywood Amps Up Abortion-Rights Giving Led by Lizzo and Live Nation $1M Donation

As for the campaign, which includes video and stills, Bell leaned into the skin contact theme by playing up the connection between two people. She worked alongside creative director Aiden Duffy to cast inclusive couples spanning race, age and gender in three intimate vignettes that embody the term “skin contact” between the pairs.

Lake Bell
Lake Bell Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“It’s always an honor to collaborate with like-minded female creators, so working with Kristin and Aiden was a fun and fruitful endeavor,” offered Bell, who broke out as a filmmaker with 2013’s In a World before moving on to direct I Do…Until I Don’t, Children’s Hospital, Pam & Tommy and Bless this Mess, the latter of which she co-created with Liz Meriwether. “I had always admired Nomadica from afar — the elegance and integrity of the brand was so apparent — so when I learned it was female-owned I knew the creative partnership would be meaningful. Now I’m excited for the world to behold our orange wine dreamscape.”

Orange comes in a four-pack and is both available for purchase online at (shipping to 46 states) as well as in person at Whole Foods locations in CA, TX, CO, IL, NY and NJ and select retailers nationwide. Launched in 2020, Nomadica hails from Michelin-starred sommelier Kristin Olszewski who serves as founder and CEO. Per the brand, the wines are sustainably farmed, low intervention, minimal sulfur, and dry (no sugar).

See stills from Bell’s new Nomadica campaign below.

Singer Vincint and influencer Taylor Vasek appear in the new campaign for Nomadica directed by Lake Bell.
Singer Vincint and influencer Taylor Vasek appear in the new campaign for Nomadica directed by Lake Bell. Courtesy of Nomadica/Liz Barclay
A couple appears in the new campaign for Nomadica directed by Lake Bell.
Courtesy of Nomadica/Liz Barclay
A couple appears in the new campaign for Nomadica directed by Lake Bell.
Courtesy of Nomadica/Liz Barclay

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad