Lake Bell Teams With Wine Brand Nomadica on Skin Contact-Themed Campaign Featuring Diverse Couples

Vincint appears in the new campaign for Nomadica directed by Lake Bell.

Lake Bell has taken a creative dip in the canned wine business.

The multi-hyphenate has partnered with Nomadica to write, direct and produce the brand’s first creative campaign for its new Orange offering, and has joined the Los Angeles-based team to serve as creative advisor.

Nomadica’s Orange is described as a “skin contact white wine,” meaning the skin of the grapes remain in contact with their juice during fermentation. This particular blend mixes chardonnay, Grüner Veltliner and Albariño grapes with tropical notes including pineapple and jackfruit and is complemented by fragrances of orange blossom and dried chamomile flowers. The can boasts artwork titled “Plant Melody” by visual artist Yadi Liu.

As for the campaign, which includes video and stills, Bell leaned into the skin contact theme by playing up the connection between two people. She worked alongside creative director Aiden Duffy to cast inclusive couples spanning race, age and gender in three intimate vignettes that embody the term “skin contact” between the pairs.

“It’s always an honor to collaborate with like-minded female creators, so working with Kristin and Aiden was a fun and fruitful endeavor,” offered Bell, who broke out as a filmmaker with 2013’s In a World before moving on to direct I Do…Until I Don’t, Children’s Hospital, Pam & Tommy and Bless this Mess, the latter of which she co-created with Liz Meriwether. “I had always admired Nomadica from afar — the elegance and integrity of the brand was so apparent — so when I learned it was female-owned I knew the creative partnership would be meaningful. Now I’m excited for the world to behold our orange wine dreamscape.”

Orange comes in a four-pack and is both available for purchase online at (shipping to 46 states) as well as in person at Whole Foods locations in CA, TX, CO, IL, NY and NJ and select retailers nationwide. Launched in 2020, Nomadica hails from Michelin-starred sommelier Kristin Olszewski who serves as founder and CEO. Per the brand, the wines are sustainably farmed, low intervention, minimal sulfur, and dry (no sugar).

See stills from Bell’s new Nomadica campaign below.

Singer Vincint and influencer Taylor Vasek appear in the new campaign for Nomadica directed by Lake Bell. Courtesy of Nomadica/Liz Barclay

