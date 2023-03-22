Stylist Law Roach Says Zendaya Supported His Decision to Retire: “She Has Always Protected Me”

Law Roach is clearing the air about him and Zendaya once and for all.

In a recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low, the stylist revealed that when Zendaya found out he was retiring after seeing his since-deleted Instagram post where he announced it, she reached out to him and offered to help him in any way she could.

“She called, and she said, ‘Girl, I thought we make big decisions together,'” Roach recalled. “Of course, she supported me. She’s like, ‘Do you need me to send you on a vacation?’ Like tell me what you’re going through, and I talked to her about just being unhappy and being unhappy for a really long time and still grieving the death of my nephew. So, we had that talk, and she was like, ‘Whatever you need, whatever you need.'”

The stylist went on to explain that although Zendaya had nothing to do with his sudden retirement, “the internet is cruel” and said that she was a catalyst in his decision.

“People started to blame her for my retirement, and that wasn’t fair to her,” he said. “The things they were saying, of course isn’t true. So, then it spilled over to my suffering. She started to suffer too. And I didn’t think that was fair because she has always protected me in this industry and vice versa.”

Later in the conversation, Roach touched on a video that went viral on social media in the days following his retirement announcement, in which it looked like he was upset with Zendaya at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. In the short clip, Zendaya takes the last seat in the front row next to Emma Stone and seems to point to the seat behind her for Roach.

He clarified that the two were running late to the show because they got stuck in traffic, and when they arrived at the venue, it was chaotic, and he was surprised not to have a seat next to Zendaya like he did when she was an ambassador for Valentino. (The Emmy winner recently became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton.)

“They’ll just sit you wherever they can find you a seat, but I had a seat, and the seat that she pointed to, that was Darnell’s — which is her assistant — that was his seat,” he said. “We were both actually standing there, and so she was like, ‘Darnell, that’s your seat.’ And then they came and was like ‘Law, you need to sit.’ I was like, ‘Well, you need to tell me where I’m sitting.'”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Roach also said that Zendaya is like a sister to him, explaining that they grew up together. At the beginning of the Euphoria star’s career, the stylist and her dad were essentially her whole team. Roach also served as her publicist, while styling her, and her father was her manager.

“In the beginning of our relationship, we made a vow to each other that we would do everything we possibly could to elevate each other,” Roach said. “It’s so funny ’cause we call ourselves ‘Big ideas, small detail.’ So, I’m the big idea. Like I live in this fantasy world, and I bring her these things, and she pulls it together, and then my job is to create this narrative and tell her what it is and who this girl is as she goes on the carpet. And she just becomes that.”