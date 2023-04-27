Lenny Kravitz Is the Newest Face of Jaeger-LeCoultre

Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre is adding a fashion icon to its ranks of ambassadors. Musician, actor and designer Lenny Kravitz — who was honored by the CFDA last year with its Fashion Icon award — is joining the Richemont-owned house as its newest face.

Earlier this year at the Academy Awards, where he performed during the In Memoriam segment, Kravitz wore a black silk jumpsuit paired with one of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s classic Reverso watches, a Duoface Small Seconds, on the cream carpet.

Kravitz has loved watches since he was a kid, when he first became curious about the chronograph timepieces owned by his father, tv news producer Sy Kravitz. “I think I started with my father because he had these cool watches in the ’70s that I loved to look at and hold and play with. I wasn’t allowed to really, but I used to grab them and play with the stop and start buttons on the watch,” Kravitz told WWD.

Kravitz (in statement regarding officially linking up with Jaeger-LeCoultre) says, “I feel very drawn to Jaeger-LeCoultre. The way they combine such a high level of craftsmanship, design and function in their watches — that really resonates with me.”

“Beyond the function of a watch, style is very important — how it looks and the way it fits on your wrist. You have to really connect with it,” added Kravitz, who is set to release a new album this year. “My Jaeger-LeCoultre pieces feel like they have always been there — they blend with me and their style is absolutely timeless. You can really make these watches your own and when you want to change the mood, change the vibe, they always fit. It’s as if they become one with you.”

In May, the watchmaker will debut a new campaign featuring Kravitz along with actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who became a house ambassador last fall.

Last month, Jaeger-LeCoultre presented its latest novelties at the Watches & Wonders trade show in Geneva, Switzerland, with some of the most talked-about pieces being its Reverso Chronograph and the Art Deco-inspired Reverso One Precious Colors featuring white diamonds and shades of green in grand-feu enamel.

“With his artistry, inventiveness and ability to transcend genres, Lenny epitomises Jaeger-LeCoultre’s values and style,” said Catherine Rénier, the CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre, in a statement. “We are delighted to have him represent our Maison.”