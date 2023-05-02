Met Gala 2023: Lil Nas X’s Whole Body is Covered in Nothing But Jewels, Silver Paint and a Thong

On a night where the Met Gala red carpet started off far more sedate than in past years — with many guests wearing beautiful but tasteful vintage designs by the night’s honoree, the late Karl Lagerfeld — Lil Nas X turned up the outrageous factor.

Wearing not much beyond a metallic booty-baring Dior Men thong and silver body paint encrusted with pearls and crystals, the boundary-pushing recording artist looked otherworldly, finishing off his outfit in a mask that called to mind both Venice carnivals and a Choupette-esque cat, thanks to the whiskers. He was one of a number of stars bringing cat-inspired looks to the Met Gala red carpet, including Doja Cat (with her face changed with prosthetics to look feline), Jared Leto (in a furry suit) and Janelle Monáe (carrying a cat bag).

According to Allure, Lil Nas X worked with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath on his makeup look, head-to-toe, and accessorized the shiny outfit with matching platform shoes. In total, the rap star’s Met Gala look was comprised of 218,784 round flatback Swarovski crystals.

With Monday’s outfit, the 24-year-old rapper continues his streak of metallic, monochrome outfits at the Met Gala; in 2021, when the theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Lil Nas X wore a gold suit of armor under a golden cape.

Lil Nas X Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

The Met Gala, held as the annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition, and this year’s is focused on Karl Lagerfeld. Titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the collection honors the life and legendary career of the late designer who died on Feb. 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces including sketches.

The dress code simply reads “In honor of Karl,” leaving it mostly up for interpretation for the celebrities attending — and their stylists. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton says he hopes guests will celebrate “the spirit of Karl, and hopefully, everyone will come out in vintage Chanel, vintage Fendi, vintage Chloé.” Lagerfeld also designed for houses including his brand, Patou, and Balmain.

The Met Gala program features Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Wintour as the night’s co-chairs. See all the best looks from 2023 Met Gala red carpet here.