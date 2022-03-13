11 Best New Home Design Shops and Pop-Ups in Los Angeles

Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel Pop Up shares her voluptuously shaped furniture collection for retailer Lulu & Georgia in a pop-up at Platform. 8850 Washington Blvd.; luluandgeorgia.com, through March 30.

KALON STUDIOS

Topped by a landscaped roof deck designed by Teremoto, Kalon’s first space highlights the beauty of its minimalist wood furniture, owned by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. 3559½ Casitas Ave., Atwater Village; kalonstudios.com

Chair by Kalon Studios. KATRINA DICKSON/COURTESY OF KALON STUDIOS

PIERCE & WARD

Interior design duo Louise Pierce and Emily Ward, creators of homes for the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson, temper their maximalist aesthetic with soft sage green walls in their first shop. 1956 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz; pierceandward.com

Emily Ward, left, and Louisa Pierce of Pierce & Ward. Pierce & Ward

MAQUETTE

Three interior designers — former producers Caitlin Scanlon and Abby Wolf-Weiss and onetime production designer Julie Goldman — have joined forces to transform a bungalow into an inviting retail and co-working space, plus offices for their separate firms. Fans include UTA’s Blair Kohan, CAA’s Risa Gertner and writer Jenji Kohan. 507 N. Larchmont Blvd.; shopmaquette.com

Maquette’s 1920s bungalow with vintage and contemporary pieces. ANNIE MEISEL PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY OF SUBJECT

SARAH SHERMAN SAMUEL POP-UP

The designer — whose fans include Mandy Moore, Vanessa Carlton and Nacho Figueras — shares her voluptuously shaped furniture collection for retailer Lulu & Georgia in a pop-up at Platform in Culver City. Intriguing details are inspired by her travel memories, from European boutique hotels to Roman ruins and Parisian cafe floors. 8850 Washington Blvd.; luluandgeorgia.com, through March 30

The Lulu & Georgia x Sarah Sherman Samuel pop-up at Platform Culver City. Lulu & Georgia

COOPER REYNOLDS GROSS x FRED SEGAL COLLABORATION

Custom furniture designer Cooper Reynolds Gross, who’s worked closely with interior designer Vanessa Alexander for close to a decade, goes retail, partnering with Fred Segal. For his freshman collection, “Feels Right, Feels Good” he ventures into the commercial furniture space for the first time. Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Boulevard, fredsegal.com

Furniture designs by. Cooper Reynolds Gross. Cooper Reynolds Gross/Fred Segal

COUP D’ETAT

Combine power lunching with shopping starting next month when San Francisco-based Coup D’Etat, founded by Darin Geise, opens on Robertson Boulevard across the street from the Ivy. Fusing high-end furniture, exclusive collaborations with cutting-edge artists, curated vintage, and a provocative visual program that consistently reimagines the store’s floor, it’s an invitation for repeated visits where you’ll likely bump into designs such as Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Jeff Andrews, Joan Behnke and Kelly Wearstler shopping for their clients. 100 N. Robertson Blvd., coupdetatsf.com

GILDED OWL

Gilded Owl, the Hudson Valley-based decorative arts gallery founded by Andy Goldsborough, has set up shop on Beverly Boulevard, showcasing mid-century Italian furniture alongside collaborations like “The Pool Table Series” from Charlap Hyman & Herrero, sculptural tables with polished aluminum tops that evoke Southern California’s kidney-shaped pools. Kirsten Dunst’s home sports paintings from the shop. 7282 Beverly Blvd., thegildedowl.com

Gilded Owl, Los Angeles. Stephen Busken

SEVENTH HOUSE LA

Located on a stretch of Melrose east of LaBrea that’s quietly become a design destination, and housed in a building designed by Frank Gehry as a residence and studio for graphic artist Lou Danziger, Seventh House Gallery’s collection of early 20th century deco, postmodern and contemporary art furniture melds with the beauty of the quiet, serene space. 7001 Melrose Ave., seventhhouse.la

ALBERTZ BENDA | FRIEDMAN BENDA

The New York galley has opened an outpost just behind the Chateau Marmont. It has debuted with a group show, ‘The Endless Summer,’ that includes work by nearly 30 artists and designers including Daniel Arsham, Michael Anastassiades and Angela Anh Nguyen. “They are one of the premier collectible contemporary design galleries anywhere in the world, and it really ups the L.A. game to have them here,” says interior designer Oliver M. Furth, who shops there for his clients (who include actor-director Clark Duke and entrepreneur Moj Mahdara). 8260 Marmont Lane, albertzbenda.com

The Endless Summer exhibit at albertz benda / Friedman Benda, Los Angeles. Through March 26. Courtesy of the artists and albertz benda and Friedman Benda, New York. Ed Mumford

STUDIO BALESTRA

Adriano Balestra’s shop, tucked behind Lee Stanton Antiques on La Cienega, mixes the Roman-born interior designer’s Italian roots with his love for Japanese antiquities for a unique take on wabi-sabi aesthetics. 767 N. La Cienga Blvd., studio-balestra.com

Antonio Balestra at his Studio Balestra shop on La Cienga Boulevard in Los Angeles. Studio Balestra

INVISIBLE COLLECTION X SOTHEBY’S POP-UP

For their first pop-up in Los Angeles, through March 19, luxury design platform The Invisible Collection, whose Charles Zana sofa is featured in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito home, has partnered with Sotheby’s, pairing a selection of furniture from their list of emerging designers with Sotheby’s exhibition of sculptors François-Xavier and Claude Lalanne’s iconic sheep. 350 N. Camden Dr., Beverly Hills, sothebys.com

Invisible Collection exhibition at Sotheby’s Los Angeles. Richie Davis

A version of this story first appeared in the March 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.