Inside Los Angeles’ New Short Stories Hotel, Across From The Grove

The exterior of the new Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles.

A new chapter has been written for L.A.’s shuttered Farmer’s Daughter Hotel, where Julianne Moore stayed while reading the Boogie Nights script. The 1962 property, on three-quarters of an acre across from The Original Farmers Market and The Grove, is now the casual chic 66-room Short Stories Hotel (from $300 a night; shortstorieshotel.com).

Hotelier Leo Grifka of Grifka Group saw great potential — especially in the sun-drenched courtyard. “It was a concrete jungle, and by bringing in natural stone and woods, we were able to soften it,” says Grifka, owner of the Palihotel Culver City hotel and Simonette restaurant, who collaborated with Kevin Klein Design to bring his vision to life of a walkable neighborhood staple.

The pair conceived key furniture pieces — such as a rounded sofa emblazoned with velvety leopards for the larger suites and clever closets — plus curated enviable collections of Taschen and Phaidon books for each room alongside a Kenton Nelson artwork above every bed, not to mention generous craft-spirit minibar. Terrazzo-clad bathrooms nod to Hollywood history with framed matchbooks from institutions including Dan Tana’s, Canter’s Deli and Craig’s.

Grifka aims for the property to be known for its attentive, personalized service. “Especially in a post-COVID world, people are yearning for human interaction, and most hotels are going away from it with mobile check-in and automation,” says Grifka. At Short Stories, staff greet guests by name, walk them to their room and call an hour later to ensure it’s all to their liking. There’s also turndown service, complete with a classic Andes chocolate mint in a custom gold Short Stories wrapper.

The lobby area at the Short Stories Hotel. Courtesy of Stefan Merriweather

“I want a paper menu and to be served a drink by the pool, not order it on an app,” adds Grifka. That’s on offer throughout the property, including at the Short Stories Restaurant, where a small menu of simple, flavorful dishes involve ingredients sourced from across the street. “I think the boutique stay has been standardized,” says Grifka, “but I want to bring old-school hospitality back.”

A $250 monthly membership option is available for locals seeking pool access, concierge services, and work and conference space.

Scroll on for further photos of Short Stories Hotel.

The restaurant at Short Stories Hotel. Stefan Merriweather

A guest room at Short Stories hotel. Stefan Merriweather

Outdoor dining area at Short Stories Hotel. Stefan Merriweather

A selection of dishes at the restaurant at Short Stories Hotel. Stefan Merriweather

A version of this story first appeared in the March 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.