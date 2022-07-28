A Look at Louis Vuitton’s New Beverly Hills Offerings: New Menswear Store, ‘200 Trunks’ Exhibit

Atmosphere inside Louis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition, on view July 29 through Sept. 6 at 468 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

It’s a big month for Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills.

The luxury house has hit the 90210 with a pair of new high-profile offerings, first on July 16 with the debut of a dedicated menswear store at 420 North Rodeo Drive. The location, Louis Vuitton’s first menswear shop in California and eighth in the country, features the Fall-Winter 2022 collection designed by beloved late designer Virgil Abloh, luggage, watches, leather goods, shoes, accessories, home furnishings, a fragrance counter and hot-stamping service that offers buyers the option of personalizing leather goods. The fragrance counter also offers custom engraving of cologne bottles.

Luxury must-haves aside, what’s sure to be a conversation starter for those perusing the pieces is the art. The shop boasts an Abloh-designed “Giant Man” sculpture in a handstand position along with commissioned murals by Alex Proba and a three-dimensional acrylic painting on stainless steel and mirrors by artist Marisa Ferreira.

A look at the exterior of the Louis Vuitton menswear store in Beverly Hills. Brad Dickson

A look at the interior of the Louis Vuitton menswear store in Beverly Hills. Brad Dickson

A stone’s throw from the menswear address comes a second Louis Vuitton moment this month courtesy of the traveling exhibit 200 Trunks 200 Visionaries. Unveiled in France in December — at Louis Vuitton’s historic home in Asnières as a way to mark the milestone anniversary of the brand founder — the exhibition arrives from Singapore and takes over a contemporary space at 468 North Rodeo.

Open to the public daily through Sept. 6 (with online reservations available), it features 200 trunks designed by friends of the Maison, hailing from the worlds of “arts and culture, the sciences, sports, global causes” and more including Gloria Steinem, Alex Israel, Pat McGrath, Lego, Nigo, Peter Marino and Frank Gehry, to name a few. The trunks will eventually be auctioned off for charity by Sotheby’s.

“This project has always been about creativity,” says LV visual image director Faye McLeod. “A real tribute to Louis’s ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit. We get to see how such a cross-section of talents answered the same brief while also taking a moment to appreciate the man himself.”

The exterior at 468 North Rodeo Dr. in Beverly Hills. Per the brand, “the building’s white facade makes an immediate impression owing to colorful stripes that fill the windows and echo an early Louis Vuitton trunk motif.” Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Striped stairs led guests to the second level exhibition space. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

A custom space spotlights on special trunk. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

A collection of trunks line the exhibition walkway. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Gloria Steinem is seen on digital screens in a lifestyle area at the end of the exhibit that also features books and gifts. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton