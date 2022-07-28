A Look at Louis Vuitton’s New Beverly Hills Offerings: New Menswear Store, ‘200 Trunks’ Exhibit

- Share this article on Facebook
It’s a big month for Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills.
The luxury house has hit the 90210 with a pair of new high-profile offerings, first on July 16 with the debut of a dedicated menswear store at 420 North Rodeo Drive. The location, Louis Vuitton’s first menswear shop in California and eighth in the country, features the Fall-Winter 2022 collection designed by beloved late designer Virgil Abloh, luggage, watches, leather goods, shoes, accessories, home furnishings, a fragrance counter and hot-stamping service that offers buyers the option of personalizing leather goods. The fragrance counter also offers custom engraving of cologne bottles.
Luxury must-haves aside, what’s sure to be a conversation starter for those perusing the pieces is the art. The shop boasts an Abloh-designed “Giant Man” sculpture in a handstand position along with commissioned murals by Alex Proba and a three-dimensional acrylic painting on stainless steel and mirrors by artist Marisa Ferreira.
A stone’s throw from the menswear address comes a second Louis Vuitton moment this month courtesy of the traveling exhibit 200 Trunks 200 Visionaries. Unveiled in France in December — at Louis Vuitton’s historic home in Asnières as a way to mark the milestone anniversary of the brand founder — the exhibition arrives from Singapore and takes over a contemporary space at 468 North Rodeo.
Open to the public daily through Sept. 6 (with online reservations available), it features 200 trunks designed by friends of the Maison, hailing from the worlds of “arts and culture, the sciences, sports, global causes” and more including Gloria Steinem, Alex Israel, Pat McGrath, Lego, Nigo, Peter Marino and Frank Gehry, to name a few. The trunks will eventually be auctioned off for charity by Sotheby’s.
“This project has always been about creativity,” says LV visual image director Faye McLeod. “A real tribute to Louis’s ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit. We get to see how such a cross-section of talents answered the same brief while also taking a moment to appreciate the man himself.”
