Louis Vuitton Opens Massive Pop-Up in Hollywood

In an area of Hollywood where a wave of new hotels are opening, including the Thompson and the Godfrey, Louis Vuitton has debuted a huge pop-up shopping experience. Its Savoir-Faire installation has taken over the entirety of Goya Studios and its three production stages, transforming it into an immersive showcase for some of the luxury maker’s most carefully crafted goods.

The outdoor space at Goya Studios in Hollywood. Louis Vuitton

Available by private appointment only and running through Sept. 25, the installation includes a glamorous space that’s designed to look like a Parisian apartment, complete with chandeliers and a wall giving a trompe l’oeil view of the Eiffel Tower. It spotlights an array of dresses made for Hollywood actresses such as Regina King, Lupita N’yongo and Julianne Moore. Pieces include the black halter-neck gown with a metallic braid pattern that Nicole Kidman wore to the 2021 Golden Globes and the sustainably made Swarovski-crystal-covered ruby gown that Kaitlyn Dever wore to the Oscars last year. Also on view are handbags in a variety of exotic leathers, furniture from the new Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti collection and stacked black and white Jacquard print trunks.

A second stage is dedicated to the house’s legendary trunks and other hard goods, such as a sneaker trunk, a high-tea trunk, a leather foosball table, a black pool table and a special LVxNBA trunk made in the same material used for basketballs. Designed to feel like one of Louis Vuitton’s heritage workshops, the space includes displays highlighting some of the brand’s artisan processes.

Room featuring hard-sided trunks at Louis Vuitton’s Hollywood pop-up. Louis Vuitton

The third space is the most show-stopping featuring a Malibu beach installation complete with a lifeguard tower, two walls showing footage of Pacific Ocean waves, and a custom surfboard by artist Alex Israel (who has also designed perfume bottles for the house), done in ombre colors inspired by a West Coast sunset. Elsewhere in the sprawling space are displayed Objects Nomades décor and furniture (including pieces designed by Damien Langlois-Meurinne, Tokujin Yoshioka and Fernando and Humberto Campana) and bags in classic styles includes Sac Plats, Keepalls and Capucines.

Louis Vuitton’s beach installation which includes a custom Alex Israel surfboard. Louis Vuitton

On Wednesday night, Sept. 8, Louis Vuitton held a cocktail party that began in Goya Studio’s outdoor garden, where guests, including Israel, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, Baby2Baby co-founder Kelly Sawyer Patricof, stylists Jeanne Yang and Jamie Mizrahi and interior designer Brigette Romanek, mingled.