Has There Ever Been This Much Louis Vuitton in One House?

As tourists on Rodeo Drive crowded the storefront of the women’s Louis Vuitton store hoping for a glimpse of stars like Miranda Kerr and Billie Lourd who were brunching inside, private town cars — which likely tipped off said looky-loos — whisked media and influencers away to a private preview of the French design house’s just-opened Crafting Dreams exhibition.

Held at a private Bel-Air residence from now through May 3, the artful, immersive showcase takes place inside an architecturally stunning modern-contemporary three-story home, which features breathtaking views of the city as well as alfresco glimpses of Jennifer Aniston and The Weeknd’s backyards. (The latter tidbit was according to a champagne-sipping influencer; so take it with a grain of Louis Vuitton-branded salt since details about the home and its owner were unavailable.)

But most importantly — to fashion and interior design enthusiasts at least — the brand’s most exclusive and bespoke offerings are on full display at every turn of the Crafting Dreams presentation. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a series of LV’s iconic hard-sided trunks, which lead to a poolside lounge with LV-bar carts, a pool table, and a sprawling wine cellar filled with — what else but — KRUG champagne, which is owned by parent company LVMH.

There is also a section dedicated to a small exhibit titled “White Canvas, LV Trainer in Residence,” featuring reinterpretations of the brand’s classic all-white leather low-top LV trainers based on a concept by former men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh. (This June, new menswear creative director Pharrell Williams will show his eagerly anticipated first collection in Paris.) Limited-edition paintings by contemporary artists Lady Pink and Lee Quiñones, and the late street artist Rammellzee hung on the walls. Hand-painted sneakers are displayed nearby.

The Red Carpet Room inside Louis Vuitton’s Crafting Dreams pop-up in Los Angeles. Brad Dickson/Louis Vuitton

Elsewhere, a dreamy “Red Carpet Room” showcases couture gowns worn by the likes of Ana de Armas, Gemma Chan, Jennifer Connelly, Phoebe Dynevor, Sophie Turner and Cynthia Erivo (who wore the copper gown to the 2023 BAFTAs). Fine jewelry, timepieces, exotic Capucine handbags, and enviable high heels were also on display in addition to the Malle Maison Vendôme, which was featured in women’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s Fall/Winter 2023 show.

Visitors are first greeted with a display of Louis Vuitton’s signature hard-sided trunks. Brad Dickson/Louis Vuitton

The exhibit also provides a preview of the design house’s Cabinet of Curiosities by Marc Newson cabinet trunk capsule, which officially debuts at Milan Design Week later this April. Other notable items include an LV-branded luxury ping-pong table; new pieces from Objet Nomades; a Flower Tower light designed with Milan-based design duo Atelier Biagetti; a rare Infinity Party Trunk for champagne service featuring Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s signature colorful dots; and a Vanity Mahjong set, which marks its U.S. debut after being released abroad last year.

The yellow kids’ playroom and a room featuring Louis Vuitton’s new baby collection inside the Crafting Dreams pop-up. Brad Dickson/Louis Vuitton

Finally, a sunny yellow kids’ playroom features pintsized doll houses, cheerful figurines, and bright furniture. Nearby, a pastel pink room with a dainty children’s Louis Vuitton trunk houses the debut of Vivienne, the new Louis Vuitton Baby collection for infants up to 12 months old. Pint-sized items include delicate cardigans, hats, shoes, coats, baby blankets, and a stuffed LV-branded bear.

A hallway is lined with Louis Vuitton skateboards inside the Crafting Dreams pop-up in Los Angeles. Brad Dickson/Louis Vuitton

As influencers like Avrey Ovard — who boasts 635k followers on Instagram — experienced the April 11 Bel-Air press preview, tastemakers like Jasmine Tookes, Taylour Paige-Angulo, Meredith Hagner, Rachel Zoe, Sarah Meyer, and Jamie Mizrahi enjoyed an intimate rooftop brunch to celebrate Louis Vuitton’s first-ever baby collection.

Retail and by appointment information isn’t currently available, leading us to believe that if you have to ask, you likely can’t go see the pop-up.