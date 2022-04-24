LoveShackFancy’s Founder on Building Her Fairy-Tale Brand and Binge-Watching ‘Bridgerton’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Florals, pinks, pastels, ruffles and Bridgerton-esque vibes all describe American fashion brand LoveShackFancy. With a hint of a bygone era, its founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen has been able to create a brand of attractive silhouettes, with a sartorial story of whimsical hand-dyed fabrics. But more than just a fashion brand, she has created a culture around her offering — a lifestyle, a way to live in the home, a way to dress and a way to enjoy life.

During Paris Fashion Week in February, LoveShackFancy took over a suite with an aristocratic vibe in the Paris Ritz, turning it into an on-brand wonderland of florals and pastels. Throughout the rooms, the autumn-winter 2022 collection was on view. “Our fall collection has a 19th century, regal feel to it,” Cohen tells The Hollywood Reporter. “We were inspired by the Garden of Versailles and its lavish decadence, specifically in the 1920s. This collection celebrates traditional silhouettes with a French sensibility to them. It’s a modern iteration on vintage luxury.”

Cohen says that her original inspiration for LoveShackFancy came from vintage Victorian clothing. “I wanted to create that fairy-tale brand where more is more, which ultimately led to more than just Victorian styles, like endless tulle, florals, pinks, pastels, lace, pearls and putting them all together to create something girly and fun! Clothes you can wear and feel your best self in, where you can celebrate dressing up and living for the moment,” she says.

A fall-winter 2022 LoveShackFancy look LoveShackFancy

A New Yorker through and through, Cohen grew up in the City, with a mother who worked at Seventeen magazine. Cohen ventured into the fashion editorial world herself, becoming at one point the senior fashion and beauty editor at Cosmopolitan. In 2013, one big moment in her life — her wedding — propelled her to create her own brand.

“After designing my dream bridesmaids’ dresses for my wedding, I felt inspired to design more. I’ve also always been a lover of vintage fashion, thanks to my mom. These elements have inspired me to create a brand built with special, timeless high-quality pieces meant to pass from generation to generation,” she quips.

She doesn’t see the world of fashion design and fashion editorial to be too different. “I see both worlds as a partnership. They go hand in hand when it comes to inspiring. While design allows for a new sense of freedom, editorial is what connects the fashion community together as a whole. I love bringing the sense of storytelling I learned during my time in editorial to the brand side today. Our story is so important to who we are and is what allows us to connect to so many girls.”

Now boasting 14 brick-and-mortar stores (the latest is in Nashville) — and with the brand sold on Net-A-Porter and at Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman — LoveShackFancy is on a roll. The line now includes accessories, girls, swim, sleepwear, bridal and home and has engaged customers on social media with around 840,000 Instagram followers and more than 81 million views on its TikTok account.

“Unabashed femininity was and will be always at the forefront of who we are, and I believe this is something that really resonates with the girls who wear us. It’s for those girls who want to dress girly, wear the fun, extravagant gown and embrace all who they are,” says Cohen, whose brand has been worn by stars from Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba to Jennifer Lopez, Halston Sage, Paris Hilton and Miranda Kerr, to name just a few.

A fall-winter 2022 LoveShackFancy look LoveShackFancy

Recently, Cohen binge-watched season two of Netflix’s Bridgerton and calls the show’s dreamy Regency era fashions — featuring low necklines, high waistlines, fitted bodices and puffed sleeves — a major current inspiration. “I binged it in like a day!”

“We’re obsessed with how Bridgerton has brought back this element of regencycore — royal and elegant dressing fit for a queen, like our Bloom dress,” says Cohen. “An elegant occasion piece, this gown is made from a dreamy silk chiffon with metallic hand-beading giving it a modern take on 19th century dressing.”

Even more inspiration from the Shonda Rhimes show will be seen soon by the brand. “We’re already so inspired, we had a Bridgerton-styled shoot in Paris a couple of weeks ago and are loving the themes as inspo for future pieces,” says Cohen.

As for what’s next on the brand’s agenda, LoveShackFancy plans to open more stores, as well as launch “some fun and dreamy sunglasses, and shoe collaborations,” shares Cohen.

Below, shop some of LoveShackFancy’s latest spring pieces.

LoveShackFancy Deeba Mini Dress

LoveShackFancy Deeba Mini Dress $385 Buy now

LoveShackFancy x Sophia Webster Alba Sandal

Courtesy of LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy x Sophia Webster Alba Sandal $590 Buy now

LoveShackFancy x Liberty Girls Lou Dress

LoveShackFancy x Liberty Girls Lou Dress $225 Buy now

LoveShackFancy Bow Vanity Jar

LoveShackFancy Bow Vanity Jar $185 Buy now

LoveShackFancy Gordon Quilted Blanket