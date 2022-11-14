Maximilian Davis’ First Ferragamo Collection Debuts in Beverly Hills

Janicza Bravo and Natasha Lyonne at the preview of Maximilian Davis' first collection for Ferragamo in Beverly Hills.

Last March, Ferragamo surprised the fashion world by naming Maximilian Davis, as the new creative director of the 95-year-old Italian fashion house.

Two years prior, Davis had launched his own brand, Maximilian, in London. His label, which has paid homage to his Trinidadian-Jamaican roots, has been worn by Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna.

Now the 27-year-old design wunderkind is rolling out his first Ferragamo capsule collection, titled A New Dawn, at just 17 stores worldwide, including Beverly Hills, New York and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California. Available for just one month, through Nov. 30, the edit of Davis’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection was celebrated with a preview party at the brand’s Rodeo Drive flagship store on Nov. 10.

As DJ Myles Hendrik spun tunes, guests nibbled on bites such as duck confit spring rolls and tried on some of Davis’ sexy-meets-minimalist new designs, like the Elina sandals with a Gancio logo heel and grosgrain mules featuring a subtle letter F-shaped heel. Spotted in the crowd were actresses Natasha Lyonne, Lexi Underwood and Rachel Sennott; Zola director Janicza Bravo; singer Kilo Kish; stylist Jared Eng of Just Jared; and TikTok star Zack Lugo.

In line with house founder Salvatore Ferragamo’s beginnings as a shoemaker in Hollywood, Davis’ new collection finds inspiration in Tinseltown as well while drawing on the current moment. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood — but new Hollywood. Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise,” Davis said in a release.

The Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Hues range from fiery reds and oranges to soft beiges and graphic black-and-white pieces. Davis took inspiration from Marilyn Monroe in sparkling crystal-embellished tops and pants in vivid red, while tailored trousers stood out with harness detailing. The designer also updated the house’s archival Wanda leather mini bag in a sunset-inspired ombre colorway and splashed portions of the label’s logo across polo shirts and oversized wool sweaters.

“It relates to Ferragamo, to Hollywood, to the ocean — but also to me, and to my own DNA,” continues Davis — who was born in Manchester and graduated from London College of Fashion — of his debut at the house. “I wanted to show that perspective, but now through the Ferragamo lens.”

Shop the full collection for a limited time online at Ferragamo.com and see some of the standout pieces below.

