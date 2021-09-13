Met Gala 2021: The Best and Most Outrageous Looks

- Share this article on Facebook
On Sept. 13, the Met Gala, headed by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, and known as New York City’s party of the year, is back after being cancelled in 2020 amid the pandemic. The evening, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, got off to an early evening start with guests including Keke Palmer, Ilana Glazer, and Emma Chamberlain making their way up the museum’s steps.
The co-chairs of the evening are Timotheé Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka joining honorary chairs Wintour, Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. In tune with the new Costume Institute show In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, attendees have been asked to dress with American independence in mind. The event’s tip sheet noted that, “All attendees required to present proof of full vaccination and negative rapid PCR test.” (Rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted today that she wasn’t on board for those requirements, writing, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.”)
Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at this year’s looks.
Timotheé Chalamet
The Dune star wore Converse sneakers along with a blazer by Haider Ackermann, Rick Owens top and two vintage Cartier piece, both from 1928, in platinum and diamonds.
Amanda Gorman
Emma Chamberlain
Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson
Ilana Glazer
