Met Gala 2021: The Best and Most Outrageous Looks

After being cancelled in 2020, New York's party of the year returns with Timotheé Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman as co-chairs.

Keke Palmer, Timothée Chalamet, Ilana Glazer
Keke Palmer, Timothée Chalamet, Ilana Glazer Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On Sept. 13, the Met Gala, headed by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, and known as New York City’s party of the year, is back after being cancelled in 2020 amid the pandemic. The evening, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, got off to an early evening start with guests including Keke Palmer, Ilana Glazer, and Emma Chamberlain making their way up the museum’s steps.

The co-chairs of the evening are Timotheé Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka joining honorary chairs Wintour, Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. In tune with the new Costume Institute show In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, attendees have been asked to dress with American independence in mind. The event’s tip sheet noted that, “All attendees required to present proof of full vaccination and negative rapid PCR test.” (Rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted today that she wasn’t on board for those requirements, writing, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.”)

Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at this year’s looks.

Timotheé Chalamet

The Dune star wore Converse sneakers along with a blazer by Haider Ackermann, Rick Owens top and two vintage Cartier piece, both from 1928, in platinum and diamonds.

Lazy loaded image
Timothée Chalamet Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman

Lazy loaded image
Amanda Gorman Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Lazy loaded image
Emma Chamberlain Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson

Lazy loaded image
Keke Palmer Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ilana Glazer

Lazy loaded image
Ilana Glazer Mike Coppola/Getty Images

 

