Met Gala 2023: All of the Pearl-Embellished Looks Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld and Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel was known for her long strands of faux pearls — a style code that Karl Lagerfeld transformed into a flashy signature as the creative director of her eponymous fashion house. The late Chanel designer is the focus of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, and stars paid homage to his signature accent Monday night at the Met Gala red carpet.
Kim Kardashian’s custom Schiaparelli nude dress (designed by Daniel Roseberry) was “dripping in pearls,” while expectant guests Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss — who both confirmed their pregnancies at the soirée — also wore layers of pearl necklaces. Lil Nas X made quite the statement wearing silver paint, Swarovski crystals and the ocean-born objet (and not much else) all over his body, and Lizzo wore a pearl-embellished black Chanel gown from Fall/Winter 1991. And Rihanna closed out the carpet in a camellia-covered Valentino gown and a chunky diamond and pearl necklace.
The Met Gala, held as the annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition and this year’s is focused on Lagerfeld. Titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the collection honors the life and legendary career of the late designer who died on Feb. 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces including sketches.
The Met Gala program features Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue‘s Wintour as the night’s co-chairs.
Below, see all of the pearl-studded ensembles from the 2023 Met Gala, and check out all of the best looks from the red carpet here.
