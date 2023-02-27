Michael B. Jordan Strips Down to Underwear for Calvin Klein Spring Campaign

Apparently nothing comes between Michael B. Jordan and his Calvins.

The 36-year-old strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein’s new spring 2023 campaign, shot by high-profile photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Styled in the brand’s Calvin Klein 1996 athletic and modern cotton performance underwear styles, the visuals “reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft,” per the brand.

The campaign debuts today and can be seen on Calvin Klein billboards in both New York and Los Angeles on Houston Street and La Cienega, respectively. Jordan also shared the images with his 20.5 million followers on Instagram in a joint post with Calvin Klein that included a brief caption calling it, “The debut.” The full Calvin Klein spring campaign hits March 15.

Speaking of debuts, the campaign launches ahead of Monday night’s Creed III premiere in Los Angeles so Jordan will have plenty to talk about as he makes his way down the press line. Not that there weren’t plenty of talking points already as the film casts him opposite Jonathan Majors in the latest installment of the Rocky franchise in a film that marks Jordan’s feature directorial debut.

Jordan has previously appeared as an ambassador in campaigns for Coach. See him in all his shirtless and underwear-clad glory below.

Michael B. Jordan Calvin Klein ads Courtesy of Mert and Marcus/ Calvin Klein

Michael B. Jordan Calvin Klein ads Courtesy of Mert and Marcus/ Calvin Klein