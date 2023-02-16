Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ Premiere Look Inspired by Sidney Poitier’s Classic Style

At the London premiere of Creed III, which marks Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, the actor — who also stars in the film — wore an updated tuxedo by Prada that mixes together both refined and relaxed elements, including a modern buckle detail. Made in navy wool, it also features black satin lapels, paired with Prada’s black brushed leather derby shoes.

Jordan’s stylist Jason Bolden exclusively tells The Hollywood Reporter, “We wanted something that felt super proper with a modern edge, which is the DNA of Prada” and that the Italian luxury label has “always been one of MBJ’s favorite brands.”

As for the inspiration for Jordan’s look during the Creed III premiere tour, Bolden adds that a certain iconic film actor is their lodestar. “This is [Michael’s] directorial debut so we wanted to lean into the classic style of Sidney Poitier.”

In Creed III, which also stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors, Jordan returns as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the role he first took on in 2015. “It was challenging but I never felt more alive,” said Jordan on the red carpet at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square of directing his first feature film.

In the film, Adonis Creed (Jordan) has been a dominant force in the world of boxing and seen his family life thrive. But then a former boxing prodigy and childhood friend of Creed’s, Damian (played by Majors) shows up after serving a prison sentence wanting to prove that he deserves a shot in the boxing ring.

Michael B. Jordan attends the European Premiere of Creed III at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Jordan also wore a Vacheron Constantin watch and prominent jewelry at the premiere, opting for a chain necklace plus Tiffany & Co. pieces which included diamond studs, a Tiffany Lock bangle in white gold with full pavé diamonds and two Schlumberger Bird on a Rock brooches. One brooch is set with a 52-carat amethyst while the other spotlights a 32-carat aquamarine.

Stylist Jason Bolden (left) and Michael B. Jordan getting ready for the London premiere of Creed III. Courtesy of Prada

“Michael and I fell in love with brooches over the summer and we decided to play with them a lot on this tour!” explains Bolden, who added that he loves the way the pieces “play off the navy and black suiting.”

Scroll on for more exclusive shots of Jordan and his look as he got ready for the London premiere of Creed III. The film, also starring Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad, comes out in theaters and IMAX on March 3.

Michael B. Jordan’s Prada tuxedo and jewelry details, worn to the London premiere of Creed III. Courtesy of Prada

Michael B. Jordan and stylist Jason Bolden getting ready ahead of the premiere. Courtesy of Prada

Prada’s navy wool tuxedo with black satin lapels and buckle detail. Courtesy of Prada

Prada white undershirt and black brushed leather derby shoes. Courtesy of Prada