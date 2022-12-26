The 22 Most Talked-About Red Carpet Looks of 2022

This was the year that live events — and by extension red carpet pageantry — came back in full force, bringing established showbiz fashionistas out of hibernation, and instantly minting new icons. The result was explosion of creativity where the goal for entertainers was to be talked about at all costs, no matter how many rules had to be broken. Below, the Red Carpet Renegades that drew the most attention in 2022.

Jason Blum

Creeped out guests at the Blumhouse Halloween party by dressing up as the killer doll from the studio’s upcoming horror film M3GAN.

Jason Blum Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Collaborated with Burberry’s Ricardo Tisci on a Met Gala look that merged men’s and women’s gilded-age styles from Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny NKevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Timothée Chalamet

One-upped his shirtless Oscars fit with a backless Haider Ackermann halter in Venice.

Timothee Chalamet Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Julia Fox

Temporarily shifted the conversation away from Will Smith at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a throat-gripping goth-glam gown and a clutch seemingly made of human hair.

Julia Fox Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Modeled an emperor’s-new-clothes look in the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week, with a white fiber dress sprayed directly onto her nearly naked body.

Bella Hadid Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris

Showed his primary colors at the GQ Men of the Year party.

Jeremy O. Harris Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

Flashed calves in a Thom Browne skirt suit at Moon Knight’s London premiere in March.

Oscar Isaac Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Displayed sheer courage with the see-through black Naeem Khan gown she wore to the People We Hate at the Wedding premiere.

Allison Janney Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian

Glided up the steps to the Met Gala in one of the most iconic dresses of all time, the glittering Jean Louis dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President Kennedy, and which Kardashian borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

Kim Kardashian Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian (again)

Wrapped herself in Balenciaga caution tape at Paris Fashion Week, before she distanced herself from the brand over a controversial ad campaign.

Kim Kardashian Best Image / BACKGRID

Heidi Klum

Redefined “doing the worm” with her unbeatable Halloween costume in New York City.

Heidi Klum Noam Galai/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Proved his catwalk cred time and again this year, but especially with his live performance at the Vogue World even in New York, in a silver crop top and lamé trousers, complete with his favorite stuffed animal, Slush the Husky.

Lil Nas X Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Embodied the “Gilded Glamour” theme of the Met Gala — which she co-chaired — with a Versace gown inspired by NYC landmarks including the Empire State Building, Grand Central Station and the Statue of Liberty.

Blake Lively Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lizzo

Sailed into the VMAs in a voluminous black Jean Paul Gaultier number that she later joked about on Twitter (“My stylist: How much fabric do you want to wear? Me: Yes”).

Lizzo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Brad Pitt

Pulled off a custom skirt by Haans Nicholas Mott at a Berlin screening of Bullet Train in July.

Brad Pitt Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Set the Internet ablaze (as usual) with a sheer Valentino two-piece at Paris Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Walked the Emmys red carpet for the first time in a stunning custom gown by Brandon Blackwood.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Mark Von Holden/NBC/Getty Images

Rihanna

Turned her baby bump into a showstopping accessory up until her son’s birth in May.

Rihanna Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

Stole the spotlight from her Bones and All co-star Timothée Chalamet with a look from Schiaparelli’s fall 2022 couture show.

Taylor Russell John Phillips/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Showed up to the Oscars in Chanel short shorts.

Kristen Stewart Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Harry Styles

Greened up the red carpet with the Gucci suit he donned for the Toronto premiere of My Policeman.

Harry Styles

Jodie Turner-Smith

Had fashionistas agog all year, but never more than with this amazing technicolor dream-dress by Christopher John Rogers, at the Bardo premiere in Venice.

Jodie Turner-Smith John Phillips/Getty Images

