Natalie Portman Will Team With Chopard in Cannes to Honor Big-Screen’s Rising Stars

Natalie Portman will team with luxury jewelry Chopard during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to serve as Godmother for its Trophée Chopard ceremony.

Created in 2001 by Chopord’s co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele, the Trophée Chopard is given annually during the festival “to an actress or actor at the start of their career” as a way to promote the big screen’s next generation and underscore Chopard’s commitment to cinema. Previous recipients of the honor include Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, Diane Kruger, Niels Schneider, Florence Pugh and Jessie Buckley.

This year’s Trophée Chopard will be handed over on May 19 during the 76th Cannes Festival during an exclusive dinner with an invite carrying the names of festival president Iris Knobloch, festival director Thierry Frémaux and Scheufele.

“Natalie Portman is a cinema legend whom I have always admired, not only for her immense talent as an actress, but also for her commitment as a woman of strong convictions,” Scheufele said. “I know that she pours her entire heart into her projects, and it is with strong emotional engagement and a caring attitude that she will present their awards to the winners of the 2023 Trophée Chopard.”

It won’t be Portman’s only outing with Chopard. She turned up at the Venice Film Festival in 2018 wearing earrings from Chopard’s Green Carpet Collection, crafted from Fairmined-certified ethical gold and responsibly sourced diamonds. The Oscar winner is due in Cannes this year as one of the stars of Todd Haynes’ competition title May December opposite Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. She was last at the festival in 2015 for her film A Tale of Love and Darkness.