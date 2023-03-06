Brunello Cucinelli, Jonathan Anderson and Amina Muaddi Honored at Neiman Marcus Awards

The autumn-winter 2023 Paris Fashion Week season has been a whirlwind with 67 shows and 40 presentations, many with digital viewings of events running alongside the shows. One such event, which closed out Paris Fashion Week, was The Neiman Marcus Awards, which took place last night, March 5, at La Suite Girafe after a six-year absence.

Bold-face names including Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman, Lori Harvey and Olivia Palermo to various notable names including perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, artist Ivy Getty, fashion influencer Jessica Wang, designers Margherita Missoni and Rick Owens, Sabrina Elba (co-founder of S’ABLE Labs skincare) and others gathered to celebrate the night’s honorees, designers Brunello Cucinelli, Jonathan Anderson and Amina Muaddi.

Noah Cyrus took to the stage after the Neiman Marcus Awards and sang three of her songs, wearing a ruby chiffon dress with a scarf tied around her head.

“It has been a passion of mine to bring back the Neiman Marcus Awards for quite some time, both building upon the award that Carrie and Stanley Marcus created 85 years ago and looking ahead to the future of our industry,” said the night’s host, Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffrey van Raemdonck.

“The Neiman Marcus Awards is a reimagined platform which gives honorees access to the full strength of our merchandising and marketing magic across all facets of integrated retail. Each honoree chooses how they want to express their brand through extraordinary, immersive experiences for our customers that are further amplified across the Neiman Marcus Book, our digital platforms such as the website, app, and social media channels, and store visuals,” continued van Raemdonck.

As guests arrived , they were ushered to La Suite Girafe on the ninth floor, where they enjoyed special cocktails including the Neiman Marcus Margarita and the Bergdorf Goodman Cocktail, made with vodka, crème de mûres, champagne and lemon.

The Neiman Marcus Awards have previously honored such names and brands as Baccarat, Yves Saint Laurent, Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, and Karl Lagerfeld.

Noah Cyrus performed at the Neiman Marcus Awards in Paris Joe Schildhorn, BFA.com/courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Muaddi, whose shoe designs have been worn by Shay Mitchell, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, was the night’s first winner, picking up the Neiman Marcus Award for innovation in the field of fashion. “This is such an important award for me because Neiman Marcus has been a dream partner to have because when I started my business you believed in me right from the beginning. It feels great today that I receive an award that has been given to women like Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli, and I’m so happy to be a part of this iconic crew with Jonathan and Brunello tonight,” she said during her speech.

In his remarks, Anderson, winner of the Neiman Marcus Award for creative impact in the field of fashion, said, “Thank you for being there for Loewe from everything we’ve done, when no one else was there for us.” The Loewe and J.W. Anderson designer — who recently dressed Naomi Ackie in a custom Loewe dress for the BAFTA Awards — also thanked his team, calling himself just an ambassador, as he noted that they make everything happen.

When Cucinelli — winner of the Neiman Marcus Award for distinguished service in the field of fashion, took to the stage, the designer spoke Italian, saying through a translator, “I really have to speak Italian here because my English does not really allow me to talk with my soul.” His message was the longest but heartfelt. Coming from a working-class family, Cucinelli underlined that the next generation has to look out for the workers in fashion. “My father’s teary eyes from being humiliated at work was my source of inspiration to live a life that fosters the economic dignity of the human being. I wanted my people to work in better places, I wanted them to be paid better, and I wanted them to be treated like thinking souls therefore I came up with some kind of capitalism — because we do want to make some kind of fair profit and we want to have ethics, morals, and dignity.” Creating a company that respects the climate and the worker has been Cucinelli’s aim, because as he noted, “when we’re treated well at work, we turn up to work with a good mood and good spirit.”

Paul Forman and Ashley Park (both in Brunello Cucinelli) at the 2023 Neiman Marcus Awards in Paris. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com. Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

While Cucinelli, Anderson and Muaddi are already major forces in the fashion world, van Raemdonck stressed that the awards are meant to amplify their reach and that the store’s platform will continue to strengthen their names and the brands they represent. “The awards platform gives our award recipients the full strength of the Neiman Marcus merchandising and marketing magic. Each designer is collaborating with us to create unique expressions of their brand in a way that makes the most sense for them. These will come to life through immersive experiences and exclusive activations for the Neiman Marcus customers, says van Raemdonck.

The guest list at the Neiman Marcus Awards was also populated with representative from more than 50 fashion brands, companies that represent $200 billion in total revenues and that employ nearly half a million people around the world. “The Awards are ultimately a new platform for our luxury customers to experience the world’s most desirable brands in new ways, year after year,” concluded van Raemdonck. “We are deepening relationships with our customers by providing them exclusive access to unique expressions from their favorite designers. These Awards have a storied legacy that we are excited to build upon through this reimagined approach. Its revitalization will drive lasting impact in the fashion industry, building upon our own history of celebrating and cultivating relationships with global fashion icons.”