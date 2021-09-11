NYFW: Brandon Maxwell, Embracing Bold Prints for Spring 2022, Says “I Try to Find the Optimism”

Brandon Maxwell knew there was only one choice for his show’s finale music Friday evening: Van Morrison’s “And the Healing Has Begun,” with lyrics that ruminate on both the past and future, perfectly timed for a world that continues to negotiate pandemic living: “And we’ll walk down the avenue again/And we’ll sing all the songs from way back when, yeah/and we’ll walk down the avenue again, and the healing has begun.”

“I listened to that song every day for the last year and a half when I was in the shower,” Maxwell told The Hollywood Reporter backstage following his show. “I have a tendency to make collections that are dark and more constricted, and I wanted to feel my way through this whole experience. I kept thinking, one day, this is not going to be this way — I thought about that in a lot of different ways because healing can mean many things. And in the darkest of times, I also try to find the optimism.”

Perhaps that’s why Maxwell wanted to show his Spring 2022 collection in a simple white-box space; he found it in a studio on an unassuming block in Brooklyn, far from the borough’s waterfront and the venues with higher hip quotients, which suited the designer just fine. “I wanted a good frame for the clothes,” he explained.

Within that structure, Maxwell rolled out a presentation that was teeming with bright colors, metallic sparkle and, most unusually for him, a variety of bold prints, from trippy psychedelic stripes and mushroom prints to the pastel-hued ginghams that have quickly become among the season’s biggest trends.

A model walks the runway for Brandon Maxwell during NYFW. laven Vlasic/Getty Images

“I normally start every collection with a merchandising list of what I need to achieve, and this time I just thought, I don’t want to see one,” Maxwell said. “I only wanted to go [into the studio] and play music and touch things and feel things and mix colors together and see how I felt. I didn’t want to say six months beforehand what the collection needed to be because every collection is like a journey. It’s a weird, wavy journey getting to this place, so I let myself feel through it.”

That thought process translated to pieces like a shimmering turquoise trench coat, silver and gold pleated skirts and dresses that moved beautifully on the runway, luxe knits that embraced curves and, as perhaps the most significant departure for Maxwell, a focus on separates, with nary a gown in sight from this designer who is so adept at red-carpet looks. Fold in Maxwell’s size-inclusive approach to his model casting, and the show reflected his desire to highlight women in the real world. “My casting experience is what it’s always been — I’m really drawn to the energy of women who can bring these clothes to life,” he said. “This collection was very much about the energy, plus I’ve been friends with a lot of these women for many years. We have to represent what the world looks like, so I hand the baton off to them.”

How might women in the real world ultimately embrace these clothes? Minutes after his show had debuted, Maxwell said he wasn’t quite ready to ponder that question. “I’m not sure how I feel about the experience yet, because I’ve been so deeply in the clothes,” he noted. “I can say that the women in my office always inform a lot of the collection; based on what I saw from a lot of them, they were ready for some joy.”